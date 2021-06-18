Like Chief Keef, Lil Durk and many others before him, Polo G’s early successes were literally a ticket out of town. Shortly after recording his major debut Die a legend, the north Chicago rapper packed his family and moved to Los Angeles in an attempt to avoid fulfilling his album title prophecy. And while going to LA to work in music is a common migration, it tends to be as much a survival tactic as a career change for Chicago rappers. Polo G remains a strong propellant of his hometown, but the move has clearly changed his perspective. How could he not?

To this end, his latest LP Hall of fame is as much Hollywood as Chiraq. Polos style of sparse compositions of melodic exercises featuring soft piano melodies and soft guitars atop a booming bassline designed to convey emotion, an intentional diversion from the dark murderous raps of the first wave exercises. Her Auto-Tune singing of a stream blurs the lines between hook and verse, with few wasted moments; almost every song is three minutes or less. And at this point, Polo helped bring exercise so far into the mainstream that scintillating ballads like Epidemic have as much in common with Ed Sheeran as they do with Lil Durk.

But wherever you go, memories of lost loved ones follow and death continues to weigh heavily in the music of the Polos. His career has been defined by exploring the depths of his trauma to cope with funeral fatigue and the creeping normalization of those around him who die young. At the exit of Die a legend, he lamented to Pitchfork, After a child in our school dies at 13, there are no more therapists. We take care of it ourselves. It is not a tragedy, but an inevitability. Two years later, Polo released the most promising and commercial record of his career. While his first two records faced death (often with pills), Hall of fame finds him facing forward: father of a young son, ready to become famous and seeking to leave behind drugs that would numb his pain but take away his friend.

Polo is far from the first rapper to show a sensitive side, but his perspective is particularly empathetic and self-aware. He doesn’t just lament the violence that colored his upbringing, he seems to understand better than anyone how this trauma manifests itself, coloring his verses with poignant moments that tell whole stories. There are no limits in these streets / Can ride a bike, you’re old enough, he raps on Black Hearted. He still possesses considerable talent as a lyricist, dropping cheeky one-liners as deftly as he goes from a cocked villain (Aim for the head, that spray chopper / We get em gone) to mixtape loverboy (i have a playlist for your heart, girl, pick a song) sometimes in the same verse. But he also seems to lack ways to portray familiar scenes, like the image of blood soaking up a white t-shirt on Boom and RAPSTAR.

To take it further into the mainstream, Polo draws on a range of producers, and while he has a strong ear, his distinct taste for instrumentals lends itself to consistency, with tracks like Go Part 1 wavering in the limit of the generic. Broken Guitars, with its Scorey protg, is a notable exception, although its crisp guitar textures and rising Polos emo vocals may sound more comfortable on a Lil Peep or Juice WRLD record. This song producer, the nascent WIZARDMCE, has probably the greatest influence on the sound of Hall of fame apart from Polo itself. The five tracks he produced are among the strongest records, even though they are buried in the 20 track list. On track 20, Polos Bloody Canvas’s vivid revenge tale doesn’t seem out of place. And although it serves as a thematic bookend with the opening of Painting Pictures, its grim depiction of cyclical violence is a clumsy coda for an often nostalgic but above all upbeat record.

It would be easy to read Hall of fame as the inevitable result of a career of young artists shaped by the major A&R labels. The bloated tracklist is full of hip-hop and mainstream pop stars. And indeed, many of the hits on the album are rooted in the trends and tactics of the majors’ machine. But a closer look reveals decisions made with as much intent Polos as Columbias. Take RAPSTAR, the ukulele-based hit single that recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts. It is co-produced by A bankz, a YouTuber who wooed viral fame via acoustic ukulele performances with what appear to be every rapper on the planet, and who has directed videos for Polos’ last two album launches. When fans angrily consumed the impromptu acoustic version of RAPSTAR, it was Polo who campaigned to make the studio version an official single, detonating Columbias’ rollout for Hall of fame In the process.

Although Polo has proven he can wear an LP on his own, guest stars are helping to infuse Hall of fame with new energies. Wayne’s light and supple verse on GANG GANG is a refreshing return to form, and Roddy Ricch’s appearance on Fame & Riches helps pick up the pace after So Real’s sweet serenades. But Nicki Minaj’s contribution to For the Love of New York probably should have gone unanswered; from the first bar, she seems too exhausted to even bother to rhyme different words.

Generally, Hall of fame lacks the sense of urgency of the early days of Polos. Years and miles from the streets that shaped it, perhaps it was inevitable. Yes Die a legend was an insular, intricately woven portrait of a teenager manifesting his future, Hall of fame is a cluster bomb aimed squarely at the general public, full of everything he could think of that could help him take him to the next level of stardom. Somewhere among those 20 tracks is a good album, but at this point in his career chiseling it to perfection almost seems out of place. Consider the RAPSTAR video in comparison to first clips de Polo, a pre-recording deal with short hair and lanky limbs, and it quickly becomes clear how much he’s grown in just two years. Hell is probably still looking over his shoulder after his recent run-in with the police, it’s clear he has good reason to. Yet even as he plays the game, serving up consumable pieces for his label to pack and sell, the heart remains in the music, buried under gold chains, hurt in the past but full of hope for it. ‘to come up.

