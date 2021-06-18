The EastEnders actor and The Bill who the famous Kray twins gave 400 to “go to drama school”





Billy Murray made a name for himself as a villain in The Bill and EastEnders, but even his first step up the acting ladder saw him rub shoulders with criminals. When Billy, who played Don Beech in The Bill and Johnny Allen in EastEnders, was growing up in East London, he was boxing for the West Ham Boxing Club, then owned by the famous Kray twins. As a result of these in-ring efforts, Reggie and Ronnie Kray gave Billy 400 to attend East 15 Acting School, allegedly because they “liked his attitude.” READ MORE: EastEnders’ Billy Murray thinks Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino would struggle to feature in soap opera Billy told the Radio Times: When I went to pay the money back, they told me not to worry about it. But I’ve been paying it back ever since, all these years later I still mention their names and what they did for me! The Kray Twins Gang were involved in a lot of criminal activity throughout the 1950s and 1960s until they were sentenced to life imprisonment.





Billy, now 79, has had a distinguished acting career spanning decades. He played Don Beech, a good cop turned bad, in The Bill from 1995 to 2004, and Johnny Allen in EastEnders between 2005 and 2006. Johnny was the soap opera’s main villain for a time, terrorizing characters such as the Mitchell’s, Pauline Fowler and Jake Moon, and received the ‘Best Villain’ award at the British Soap Awards in 2006 for his work. As a sign of his popularity, Billy was even considered for the role of “Del Boy” in the BBC series Only Fools and Horses.



In 1998, Billy was embroiled in a court case when it was alleged that he and three other men attacked two men they said were supplying their daughters with drugs. A court order barred Billy from living in Essex after being accused of intimidating a witness involved in the case. So he slept in the streets on the set of The Bill for months. Billy has since spoken of the serious strain the case has caused him. He was ultimately cleared of the assault.







