Entertainment
Woman Testifies Stevenson Ranch Grammy Winner Raped Her On Hollywood Street
During day two of testimony at the preliminary hearing for Noel Fisher, Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning producer arrested on 26 counts of sexual assault and / or rape, the second victim to testify alleged that he grabbed her arm and forced her face against the cushion of a car seat.
Fisher, 42, also known by his music industry pseudonym Detail, is accused of assaulting at least 11 women, and charges against him include forced rape, forced sodomy, forced oral copulation, assault possibly causing serious bodily injury and otherwise.
The preliminary hearing, which began on Wednesday, began with testimony from CD, using an anonymous nickname given to all of the victims in the trial. During her interview with Fisher’s prosecutor and defense attorney, CD said she escaped a 10-minute attack by Fisher in 2010, when he pinched her legs and locked her in. in the room with him.
AT
Although she began her testimony shortly after the CD on Wednesday, due to time constraints imposed by the court, AO delivered most of her version of events on Thursday.
In her testimony, AO said that she too, as a CD, met Fisher 11 years ago after he invited her with a friend to his Stevenson Ranch home. While there, AO said that she and Fisher were hanging out in the studio, chatting while he produced a Nicki Minaj song. After spending the night in a room alone, AO said, she and Fisher exchanged numbers.
A few months later, in the fall of 2010, AO was in the city of Los Angeles and had gone clubbing with a friend. Over the past few months, she and Detail had exchanged a handful of text messages and sent him two or three innocent photos, she said. After leaving the club, and testifying that they had only had one drink, AO and her friend went to meet Fisher on Third Street in Hollywood to eat.
When she and her friend pulled up to the restaurant, Fisher and her bodyguard had already arrived, AO said, in a large Mercedes van. When the bodyguard and his friend entered to get food, the 21-year-old OA said Fisher asked her to get in the van and she did.
We were just talking. (then) he got really aggressive, AO said. He started to blow on my neck. I remember very well that he kept coming towards me, like putting his body on me, and I told him to step back, to give me some space.
You know why you came here, you know who I am, replied Fisher, according to AO
It was then, AO said, that Fisher grabbed her arm, turned her away from him and forced her face, applying pressure to the back of her neck with her hand or arm, in the crevice of one of the vans in the middle. -rows of seats. She screamed several times before giving up, she said, before her voice was muffled by the chair.
It was then that, she said, the accused pulled her underwear to the side and raped her vaginally and anal. The sexual penetration lasted a total of three minutes, she said, but testified to feeling extreme pain and thinking about her child at home waiting for her.
At that point, I just stopped fighting him at that point, I just wanted it to be over, AO said.
She then testified that although Fisher initially failed to escape, trying to get out of the van by kicking and struggling with him, he let go of her neck after he ejaculated in a condom.
She pulled herself together and ran out of the van, mascara running down her face, crying and her friend was following her closely after leaving the restaurant. Hearing what happened, a friend of AO asked her if she wanted to go to the police or to the hospital, to which the 21-year-old single mother said no, she testified.
She said she didn’t want to go to the authorities and risk the public, her family or new nursing colleagues knowing what happened to her, saying she felt scared, painful and embarrassed.
After this incident, all electronic communications between her and Fisher ceased, she said. A few months later, AO said, she met Fisher at the club.
No one will ever believe (you), that’s what Fisher told him, AO said on Thursday.
Cross-examination
During the portion of the defense cross-examination, lawyer Jaaye Person-Lynn went through the narrative again, demanding the logistics of the evening, such as where the car was parked, the number of seats in the car, the location of the tables in the restaurant were, inside or outside, etc.
Additionally, Person-Lynn asked her in various ways if the relationship between her and Fisher had reached what would be described as affectionate, to which she replied that she was friendly on her side but affectionate on Fisher’s side.
When asked why she stayed in the studio, Fisher said she loved music and working on Nicki Minaj’s song was cool.
AO said she had a drink that night, but was not feeling the effects of the alcohol. She testified that she removed the condom from the floor of the van that night, but got rid of it three years ago.
When asked if she joined the criminal complaint before or after news broke that Fisher is expected to pay one of her victims $ 15 million, she already answered. When asked when her attorney filed a civil action against Fisher, she responded after learning about the $ 15 million court ruling.
Fisher would again be served another lawsuit by one of the victims, in person, before the court session expired.
The court is expected to meet again on Friday at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Department 42.
Fisher is being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic in lieu of $ 6.29 million bail.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit