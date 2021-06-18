Woman Testifies Stevenson Ranch Grammy Winner Raped Her On Hollywood Street

During day two of testimony at the preliminary hearing for Noel Fisher, Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning producer arrested on 26 counts of sexual assault and / or rape, the second victim to testify alleged that he grabbed her arm and forced her face against the cushion of a car seat.

Fisher, 42, also known by his music industry pseudonym Detail, is accused of assaulting at least 11 women, and charges against him include forced rape, forced sodomy, forced oral copulation, assault possibly causing serious bodily injury and otherwise.

The preliminary hearing, which began on Wednesday, began with testimony from CD, using an anonymous nickname given to all of the victims in the trial. During her interview with Fisher’s prosecutor and defense attorney, CD said she escaped a 10-minute attack by Fisher in 2010, when he pinched her legs and locked her in. in the room with him.

Although she began her testimony shortly after the CD on Wednesday, due to time constraints imposed by the court, AO delivered most of her version of events on Thursday.

In her testimony, AO said that she too, as a CD, met Fisher 11 years ago after he invited her with a friend to his Stevenson Ranch home. While there, AO said that she and Fisher were hanging out in the studio, chatting while he produced a Nicki Minaj song. After spending the night in a room alone, AO said, she and Fisher exchanged numbers.

A few months later, in the fall of 2010, AO was in the city of Los Angeles and had gone clubbing with a friend. Over the past few months, she and Detail had exchanged a handful of text messages and sent him two or three innocent photos, she said. After leaving the club, and testifying that they had only had one drink, AO and her friend went to meet Fisher on Third Street in Hollywood to eat.

When she and her friend pulled up to the restaurant, Fisher and her bodyguard had already arrived, AO said, in a large Mercedes van. When the bodyguard and his friend entered to get food, the 21-year-old OA said Fisher asked her to get in the van and she did.

We were just talking. (then) he got really aggressive, AO said. He started to blow on my neck. I remember very well that he kept coming towards me, like putting his body on me, and I told him to step back, to give me some space.

You know why you came here, you know who I am, replied Fisher, according to AO

It was then, AO said, that Fisher grabbed her arm, turned her away from him and forced her face, applying pressure to the back of her neck with her hand or arm, in the crevice of one of the vans in the middle. -rows of seats. She screamed several times before giving up, she said, before her voice was muffled by the chair.

It was then that, she said, the accused pulled her underwear to the side and raped her vaginally and anal. The sexual penetration lasted a total of three minutes, she said, but testified to feeling extreme pain and thinking about her child at home waiting for her.

At that point, I just stopped fighting him at that point, I just wanted it to be over, AO said.

She then testified that although Fisher initially failed to escape, trying to get out of the van by kicking and struggling with him, he let go of her neck after he ejaculated in a condom.

She pulled herself together and ran out of the van, mascara running down her face, crying and her friend was following her closely after leaving the restaurant. Hearing what happened, a friend of AO asked her if she wanted to go to the police or to the hospital, to which the 21-year-old single mother said no, she testified.

She said she didn’t want to go to the authorities and risk the public, her family or new nursing colleagues knowing what happened to her, saying she felt scared, painful and embarrassed.

After this incident, all electronic communications between her and Fisher ceased, she said. A few months later, AO said, she met Fisher at the club.

No one will ever believe (you), that’s what Fisher told him, AO said on Thursday.

Cross-examination

During the portion of the defense cross-examination, lawyer Jaaye Person-Lynn went through the narrative again, demanding the logistics of the evening, such as where the car was parked, the number of seats in the car, the location of the tables in the restaurant were, inside or outside, etc.

Additionally, Person-Lynn asked her in various ways if the relationship between her and Fisher had reached what would be described as affectionate, to which she replied that she was friendly on her side but affectionate on Fisher’s side.

When asked why she stayed in the studio, Fisher said she loved music and working on Nicki Minaj’s song was cool.

AO said she had a drink that night, but was not feeling the effects of the alcohol. She testified that she removed the condom from the floor of the van that night, but got rid of it three years ago.

When asked if she joined the criminal complaint before or after news broke that Fisher is expected to pay one of her victims $ 15 million, she already answered. When asked when her attorney filed a civil action against Fisher, she responded after learning about the $ 15 million court ruling.

Fisher would again be served another lawsuit by one of the victims, in person, before the court session expired.

The court is expected to meet again on Friday at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Department 42.

Fisher is being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic in lieu of $ 6.29 million bail.