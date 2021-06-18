Sherni review: Vidya Balan’s Tigress-On-The-Loose Adventure Bites

Sherni Review: A still from the film. (courtesy Youtube )

Cast: Vidya Balan, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala

Director: Amit Masurkar

Rating: 3.5 stars (out of 5)

Like the misplaced tigress of the title, the human protagonist of Sherni, a divisional forestry officer who has just been transferred, finds herself trapped. Not that she is not up to the task. However, in a foreign, dead-end, male-dominated environment, being good at your job just isn’t enough if you’re female.

DFO Vidya Vincent, played with impressive restraint by Vidya Balan, must fight tooth and nail to save the female feline driven from its natural habitat due to continued deforestation and dry waterholes. Equally important, she is constantly at odds with entrenched patriarchy.

Sherni Review: A still from the film.

Tigers and bears pose a real threat to a village on the edge of the forest, but wild animals are less dangerous than the men charged with maintaining the delicate balance between the fragile environment and a myopic development model driven by greed.

Director Amit Masurkar (Salomon Keeda, Newton), working with a screenplay by Aastha Tiku and dialogues written by him and Yashasvi Mishra, renders a human-animal conflict drama as a low-key, multi-layered, and cutting-edge satire on gender politics and environmental conservation. Avoid excess, Sherni don’t growl or roar. It bites.

The supporting actors (Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala, Mukul Chadda) bring to the debates a high level of authenticity. They are helped in part by a tertiary cast made up of faces that merge completely with the environment. With all the actors, known or unknown, professional or amateur, watching the roles they play, Sherni doesn’t need to resort to clichés to draw audiences into his beleaguered world.

Sherni Review: A still from the film.

The Amazon Original film is beautifully lit and filmed by cinematographer Rakesh Haridas. It achieves visual fluidity and depth in both indoor scenes and wide-angle outdoor shots, many of which are staged in the stillness of the night bathed in darkness.

The tranquility of the forest is frequently upset by the men who go fishing in troubled waters. Among them is an obnoxiously pompous hunter (Sharat Saxena) – about the only character in the film who borders on the conventional – an arrogant MP (Amar Singh Parihar) and a hostile former lawmaker (Satyakam Anand).

Sherni crosses a range of social, economic, environmental and political issues with measured milestones. Distressed villagers deprived of pasture for their cattle, wild animals cornered and forced to venture out of the forest, selfish politicians haranguing each other and making big promises they have no intention of keeping, and officials hopelessly compromised, disinterested, even incapable. of, stem the tide.

An angry mob attacks a ranger and sets a government vehicle on fire after a villager is killed by a tiger. In another sequence, two groups of political workers clash violently under similar circumstances. These clashes, however, do not define Sherni in its entirety. The film resists the temptation to stage heated clashes between conservation forces and politically connected people who believe in the easy. It diffuses regular drops of information and makes every layer it peels off count.

Sherni takes place in a forest somewhere in central India, not far from where Masurkar’s Newton has received critical acclaim. Like Newton, Sherni focuses on an upright, serious government official trying to gain a foothold on slippery ground. Vidya Vincent faces many obstacles in the performance of her duties. The prowling tigress, even if it costs human lives, is however not its greatest adversary.

Rather, Vidya feels an affinity with the uprooted tigress who tries to make her way, along with two cubs, through unfamiliar terrain back to safety in the forest. Decisions made by the manipulated forest service endanger Vidya’s well-being as well as that of the jungle and wild animals.

Vidya’s boss is Bansilal Bansal (Brijendra Kala), a man who doesn’t hesitate to chat with the local MP and his henchmen. The elections approach and the tigress becomes political football between the incumbent lawmaker and the former, with the ranger taking sides with the former against the latter, causing serious complications on the pitch for Vidya Vincent and her team.

Vidya, a middle-class Malayali married to Pawan Shrivastava (Mukul Chadda), must push back against leaving the Indian forest service. Her husband warns her against any hasty action as he himself risks losing his job at the company amid a worsening recession.

Vidya isn’t as angry as she disappointed the system. Her resistance is based on tact and patience rather than stubbornness and belligerence, which sets her apart from ordinary Bollywood heroines battling male condescension and corruption.

She receives the support of the professor of zoology Hassan Noorani (Vijay Raaz, always so precise), who doubles as a collector of DNA for a forestry department in lack of resources. Traps are set in the jungle to follow suit and hopefully capture the “maneater,” but Vidya and Noorani face a politician-official bond.

While Noorani is disparagingly described as “a butterfly expert,” Vidya has to grapple with uncontrollable sexism. The hunter repeatedly reminds him that no one understands tigers better than he. Her inept boss rarely defends her. A bar waitress at a departmental party is baffled when she asks for a whiskey instead of kaala khatta that he proposes to her. A politician claims he respects women and Vidya is like a Have I got to her.

But she asks no favors from anyone and stands firm in the face of repeated acts that smack of gender bias. “Learn to choose your battles,” her former mentor (Neeraj Kabi) tells her, presuming that she still needs his advice.

The many strands of Sherni make it the movie it is. It touches on the unbalanced nature of development, the rights of forest dwellers, the dangers of a depleted forest cover, and politicians’ thirst for power and selflessness even as the world around threatens to unravel. A song composed by Mayur Narvekar of Bandish Projekt with lyrics by Hussain Haidry (Bandar baant ka game) tackles the blatant silliness of those in the saddle and helps transform the film into a larger commentary on the times we live in.

You know exactly what Sherni tries to convey (in a tangential but revealing way) when a minister peremptorily tells Vidya Vincent that no “evidence” she collects will outweigh the “faith” of the people. The truth, he suggests, is irrelevant, thus admitting that we live in an age where belief trumps evidence and manipulation of facts trumps the assiduous pursuit of probity.

Sherni is not just a tigress on the loose. It is a film of our time for the ages, a worthy sequel to Newton.