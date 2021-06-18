Hollywood mom pays tribute to deceased son with swimming tuition scholarships





CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) – Jennifer Holmes lost her son, Genesis, seven years ago, when he drowned in a pond in Hollywood. If Genesis had known, if he had had any knowledge, I truly believe Genesis would have survived in that pond on May 5, Holmes said. Now, she’s made it her mission to make sure the children and adults in her community can swim. Through the Charleston County Parks Foundation, The Genesis Project offers scholarships for free swimming lessons at the Genesis Pool at the West County Aquatic Center. It started last summer on a much smaller scale, and this is the first summer that people of any age or ability can apply for the scholarships. Genesis wasn’t that lucky, Holmes said. And that’s why I’m here. I believe God is using me to spread the word to many people, you know, so they can have the opportunity to learn to swim. Holmes says about 80 people have already received scholarships for swimming lessons this summer. Charleston County Parks Business Development Manager Matt Rosebrock says they hope to offer 50 more scholarships this summer. Were trying to really change the culture here and in places that might not have community pools, which is quite abundant throughout the Lowcountry, Rosebrock said. There aren’t many public pools where people can swim. Thus, the Genesis pool is a beacon in this community to allow people who may not be able to swim, to swim. Holmes says she has since seen members of her family and the Hollywood / Ravenel community learn to swim and stay involved with the local pool. The joy of having them take that big step, it lets me know the life of Genesis Holmes, Holmes said. She has three family members who now work for the West County Aquatic Center. However, with this progress, she says she has no plans to slow down. We have so much work to do, so much, said Holmes. So there is no surrender in me. Holmes also opened the Genesis Le Bleu Waters restaurant in Ravenel a few years ago. She says being a chef and owning a restaurant has always been a dream of her son Genesis. She says she has people walking around the restaurant all the time telling her they can’t swim. To request a scholarship or make a donation to the fund, you can apply online here. Parks manager Michael Bradley says you can also come to the West County Aquatic Center and speak to a member of staff. Jennifer Holmes lost her son Genesis seven years ago when he drowned in a pond in Hollywood. (Jennifer Holmes) Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

