“Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Reunion: What We Learned From Part 1





Not that we didn’t know it before, but it looks like his “Real Housewives” reunions have prepared him well for Thursday’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” special.

But if we didn’t have enough scoop on the last few episodes, Cohen was there as a surrogate to ask the questions we have been asking ourselves over the years.

Things like Kim Kardashian (formerly West) called out the paparazzi on herself (No, but at first she made sure she was where they were) and where Kylie Jenner is in her life with her ex, the rapper. Tyga (she said they are not friends, but she wishes him the best).

Here are some of the major revelations: Why is the series ending, but does the family have a deal with Hulu? According to “mom” Kris Jenner, it was natural to think about when her family signed a contract with E! was to be renewed. “I think we all felt a bit overwhelmed, we had been doing it for so long,” she said. “When I chatted with each of the girls and then as a group, Kim was someone who said, ‘You know what, 20 is a very good-looking, handsome number. feel? ‘” Does Kim credit her sex tape for the success of her family’s show? Cohen asked Kim Kardashian if she thought the series “would have had its initial huge success without the publicity surrounding the sex tape” that leaked from her and her singer ex-boyfriend Ray J from 2007. “In hindsight, probably not,” she said. “I think everything happens for a reason and I try to live my life like that.” She said she was thinking about the fact that she may one day have to explain it to her four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West. And although she said she tries not to live with regrets, it wasn’t one of her proudest moments. “If I could erase one of the stupid things I’ve done in life, that’s probably it and it’s more about being a mom than anything else,” she said. Is Kris Jenner a manipulative brain? Cohen mentioned that so many people think Jenner is an “evil mastermind” because she oversees her children’s creations. She denied it and said it was more she who organized the chaos and came up with good ideas. Her daughter Kendall Jenner said that this whole brain thing “is really fun for social media, but in reality I have so much respect for her because she takes care of so many things.” Kim Kardashian has said that it bothers her that when something tragic or sad happens people will claim that her mother is behind it. “Who would do that?” Kardashian said. “We are such a close family. All is love.” And yes, Jenner takes a percentage of her children’s income. We can thank a boy in part for the success of Kylie Jenner’s makeup line According to the youngest in the family, she became insecure about her mouth after having one of her first kisses and the unnamed boy told her that although she was a good kiss, she had small lips and it triggered his fascination with makeup. This led to her lipstick brand and cosmetics company, which led to Forbes putting her on the cover of an issue about billionaire women in 2018. “We should name a lip kit after him,” his mother joked. Kim’s love life It turns out that Kim Kardashian had serious reservations about her marriage to professional basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. Turns out she was right considering the marriage only lasted 72 days. The moment she knew she couldn’t take it anymore? She said she panicked when she saw her size 17 shoes lined up around their hotel room and became claustrophobic. At Thursday’s meeting, she revealed that Humphries really wanted an annulment because of her religious beliefs, but she refused because to do so she should have said the marriage was fraudulent. Now she said she wished she had accepted that. “I wish I was married only once.” She is now going through another divorce, this time with West. She told Cohen that there wasn’t a single thing that ended their marriage – “just a general difference of opinion on a few things that led to this decision.” “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much,” she said. “He was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see him go away. I’ll be Kanye’s biggest fan forever.” He will always be part of the family, she added. The second part of the reunion airs Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT on E!

