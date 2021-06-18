Things to do in LA, Orange County: Andy Warhol, DACA shows





Andy Warhol’s celebrity Polaroids, collages created for Vogue Paris, 1960s photo booth photos taken in Times Square, and examples of all of the artist’s final works from his stitched series of photographs are on display at Hollywood. The show tops our list of in-person and virtual arts and culture offerings for this weekend, when you can also witness a drag battle between Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine or take a virtual seat for the acclaimed drama. by Lynn Nombres Sweat. In-person SoCal events Andy Warhol: Photo Factory

This investigation of the photographic production of influential pop artists is presented as a look at more than 120 rarely seen images. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. On view until July 9; open from Wednesday to Sunday. $ 21. neuehouse.com Battle of the vaccinated bitches

Drag artists Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine will attempt to kill each other in this live musical and comedy review. Cavern Club Theater at Casita Del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake., LA $ 25; advance purchase required. jackiebeat.ticketspice.com Wild Up plays Julius Eastman

The alt-classical ensemble celebrates the music of the pioneering gay African-American composer. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday. $ 50 and more per group of up to six people; advance purchase required. scfta.org Motel 66

The group’s representative presents this collection of 12 new one-act pieces inspired by the towns along historic Route 66 and performed outdoors in two separate programs. Program A, Head East: 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays; Program 1, Go West: 8 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays; until August 1. The Yard at the Group Rep, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. $ 20 each; $ 30 for both programs. (818) 763-5990. thegrouprep.com Reconnecting: a vision of unity by Kengo Kito

The contemporary artist explores unity, diversity and interdependence in this in situ installation that uses more than 2,000 brightly colored hoops. Hollywood & Highland, Gallery Level 2, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Daily exhibition until September 6. Free. japanhousela.com Chalk lines

Chalk Repertory Theater presents five immersive and interactive audio pieces inspired by life in Los Angeles neighborhoods. Each can be downloaded and experienced on site or at home. From Saturday to December 19. Free; donations accepted. Details and maps available on craierep.com Diffusion Sweat

Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Lynn Nombres Pulitzer about the friendships between economically-divisive and economically-divided small-town workers. $ 20 to $ 39. 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates and times until July 18. chancetheater.com Wet: a DACAmenté trip

Writer-performer Alex Alpharaoh explores the lives of undocumented Americans in this autobiographical solo drama filmed on stage at the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City. On request from 10 a.m. from Friday to July 16. $ 10. centertheatregroup.org Paul Taylor Dance Company

The legendary New York troupe founded by dancer-choreographer Paul Taylor performs the West Coast premiere of Kyle Abrahams 2019 work, Only the Lonely plus Taylors, inspired by September 11, 2002, Promethean Fire. Part of the Music Centers Dance at Dusk series. The company’s five-night in-person race is sold out, but you can catch a free live stream of the closing performance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Register on musiccenter.org Odipe rex

Los Angeles Opera tenor and artist-in-residence Russell Thomas sings the lead role in a digital stream of Stravinsky's recent in-person concert staging of LA Operas on Sophocles' ancient Greek tragedy. Available on request for 30 days from 5 p.m. Thursday. Release. laopera.org Our recurring recommendations on coronavirus-era arts and culture are published every Thursday.



