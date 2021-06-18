Another remake of South is almost locked and ready to hit the floors. Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Dhawan teamed up for the first time to present Hindi adaptation of massive Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. The film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead and from what we hear, Kartik will find his way back. Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for the same.

Manisha Koirala will take Tabu's place for Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo remake with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Kriti was finalized to try out the role of Pooja Hegde in the original. But the directors were hesitant about who to go to play Kartik’s mother in the film. Kartik has already made a film together (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), they wanted to look for another actor. “

It was then that they focused on Manisha Koirala. The source shares: “Manisha will be putting herself in Tabu’s shoes from the original for the remake. She will play the role of Kartik’s mother in the film. The team has also locked down her terms and the film is expected to roll on. soils this year itself. Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo will consider a festive release date in 2022. “

