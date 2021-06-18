New LA County vaccine incentives include raffle for Universal Studios Hollywood, Pepe Aguilar concert

Suggest a correction
New incentives are coming to Los Angeles County in a bid to vaccinate more residents against COVID-19.
From Friday through June 24, residents who get vaccinated at LA County sites will have a chance to win two 17-ticket packages to see Pepe Aguilar at Staples Center in November or a VIP experience for 20 people at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Anyone 18 years of age or older who receives their first vaccine in a St. Johns Well county, city, mobile site, or child and family center, or who brings a first vaccine with them to their appointment for the second dose , can win.
Click on here for official rules and locations of participating sites.
Thursday is the last day for other county-wide vaccine raffles, including season tickets for the 2021-2022 home season of the Clippers, Rams or Chargers.
As of Sunday, nearly 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given to people across the county, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.
The department said the county is seeing a higher number of vaccinations in younger age groups, while the elderly are getting vaccinated at much higher rates, with 90% of those 65 to 79 now being vaccinated.
About 66% of residents aged 16 and over received a dose of the vaccine, while 56% were fully immunized.
About a third of 12 to 15 year olds have received at least one vaccine, as have almost half of 16 to 17 year olds.
Among those aged 18 to 29, the number of people vaccinated rose from 47% to 53% in the past month, and those aged 30 to 49 saw an increase from 57% to 62%.
Given the protection offered by immunizations, it will be important to improve immunization rates among young people and middle-aged adults, many of whom are part of our core workforce and who may be involved in more. ‘activities now that we are fully reopened. “Said Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer.” The most effective strategy to reduce the likelihood of epidemics to occur due to the large number of unvaccinated people exposed in workplaces or meeting at events , consists in filling the gaps in immunization coverage.
Much of California reopened on June 15, with most pandemic restrictions lifted, with more than 70% of adults in states receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
“We urge everyone, especially those who are not or cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, to continue to exercise caution and good judgment as physical distancing requirements and capacity limitations are deleted, ”Ferrer said. “If you are not vaccinated and will have close and sustained contact with others whose vaccination status is not known or if they are not vaccinated, consider using a respirator to protect yourself more effectively. against the virus. “
Those who still have not received their vaccine and need to find a vaccination site near them can visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com for information in English and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com for Spanish.
Those who may not have internet access, a computer, or over the age of 65 can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment , connect to free transportation to and from an immunization site, or schedule a home-visit if you are homebound.
Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers, regardless of their immigration status.
