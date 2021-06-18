Why Hollywood Box Office Games Hurt “In the Heights”

According to the sources, In the Heights opening weekend was deaf and modest, disappointing, even dismal. Regardless of the words used to describe it, however, the film’s initial box office was the same: in its first days of domestic screenings, it generated $ 11.4 million in ticket sales, below expectations. 15 to 20 million dollars expected.

The numbers, of course, are only part of the story. In a pop culture landscape dominated by sequels, reboots, and cinematic universes whose power stems in part from infallible recipes, the box office conversation has become do or die for the set more and more. small of large studio films that do not fall under the category of franchises, especially those focused on under-represented audiences.

In the Heights is simply the most recent and high profile example of Hollywood’s proof of concept problem: by unfairly demanding that these films justify not only their own existence but also that of any similar project to follow, the speech with which industry experts cling to such images may perpetuate Hollywood’s intractable diversity problems rather than solve them.

What do these numbers mean? Box office expectations for the musical Warner Bros. were determined in part by tracking, a data-driven process in which a research company is hired by a studio to measure the power of its movie marketing efforts. This is done by frequently interviewing a representative sample of moviegoers of hundreds of people of age, gender, cultural background and place of residence about their awareness, interests and choices regarding future releases.

According to a source from a tracking company, a person’s ability to independently remember an upcoming title is the best indicator of its box office potential. (However, there are exceptions: respondents to the follow-up survey were familiar with the cats but i didn’t watch it .)

The company considers this data as well as the genre of the films, star power, scores on review aggregation sites, number of screens, release date, social media buzz, headlines. ‘simultaneous opening and lineups (big opening weekends of comparable films in the past) to calculate the expected range for opening films at the box office. While these totals aren’t perfect calculations, they remain valuable internal tools for studios who, in the crucial weeks leading up to a release, can make the necessary adjustments to their spending and marketing strategies.

Melissa Barrera, center, is part of the cast of the musical show In the Heights. (Macall Polay / Warner Bros.)

The problem arises when these private approximations become public, often when a distributor tries to temper expectations to produce a narrative of outperformance (See also: political debates) or a competitor tries to hustle a roll of films with a negative title. .

The main reason tracking exists is to measure the effectiveness of your advertising campaign, says Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of Screen Engine / ASI, a market research and data analytics company. But unfortunately, many people in the industry and in the press have made it a board game.

The opening weekend numbers are more than something to brag about (or downplay) in the media. They are used to price the most distant ancillary deals, such as films that air on television in international territory years after they hit theaters in the United States, an executive said.

The big ones usually indicate how it will perform throughout the rest of its theatrical release. (There are of course exceptions, like The Greatest Showman, which hit $ 480 million worldwide after a bad opening.) And if a movie plays particularly well in a certain part of the country, that will boost screens and additional screenings in only regional theaters.

Then there are the qualitative consequences: a positive title on an opening can have repercussions throughout the industry, leading previously untested screenwriters and directors to secure their next projects; stars in small groups, along with their agents and managers, to gain leverage in negotiating agreements; projects similar to the newly crowned success to receive the elusive green light. Female action vehicles have gone viral after the strong opening of Wonder Woman, for example, and Asian-led narratives have gained momentum after the crowds came for Crazy Rich Asians.

What is catching the industry’s attention? says box office analyst Karie Bible of exhibitor relations. Good reviews? Perhaps. Buzz on the internet? Could help. Money? You bet. Hollywood pays attention to one color, and that’s green.

Director Jon M. Chu, left, screenwriter Quiara Alegra Hudes and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, at the In the Heights New York premiere. (StarPix / Dave Allocca for Warner Bros. Studios)

Especially when it comes to big-budget studio flicks with non-white actors, however, the weekend box office opening is an unnecessarily blunt instrument. The historical rarity of these films, thanks to Hollywood’s well-documented diversity failures, means that they are seen as an audience barometer for similar future projects, a level of pressure rarely if ever applied to a film. equivalent with a white director, screenwriter and director. throw away. As The Times Ryan Faughnder writes, One of the byproducts of the industry’s shortcomings with inclusion is that any studio film depicting an under-represented group in a culturally specific way becomes a potential turning point.

One should not overlook In the Heights’ real flaws, namely its inability to represent the Afro-Latinx community of Washington Heights, which has now sparked several rounds of criticism and apologies suggesting that industry demand for proof of concept keeps it from innovating: After all, it’s unlikely in the long run that a cinema that leaves no room for error at the box office will be terribly interesting.

And that’s not to mention the cruelty of a system in which, after years of development, weeks of shooting and months of marketing, the fate of a film, and those that will follow, only lasts a few days. . As a Golden Age screenwriter character asks in the 2006 movie The Holiday: A picture must kill the first weekend it died. Is it supposed to be conducive to great work?

The fact that this conversation recurs over and over again, at its peak, around the extremely rare big studio films with non-white tracks, only underscores the problem. At an uncertain time for the industry, in which cinematic habits have been shattered by a pandemic and, long before that, the advent of streaming platforms, the fundamental lack of imagination in board games should be viewed as worrisome because that it is. If the industry is to deliver on its promises to become more inclusive, it will have to learn to define film success more broadly than in dollars and cents. And preferably on its own merits of films.