Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 to remember: Love triangles, heartache, uncertainty





Heartbreak, music, medical calamities, assurance of love and friendship, and just the feeling of Christmas in the air. After ending on a cliffhanger, Hospital Playlist returned with Season 2 on June 17. It started on an emotional note and brought her signature sense of warmth. Here are the takeaways and special moments from the first episode. A not so happy Christmas for Min-Ha Episode 1 begins with Seok-hyeong receiving a message from Min-ha, asking if he would like to go to dinner with her. However, he makes an excuse that he dines with his friends. He’s rather reluctant to send the message, but decides to go ahead anyway. Just then, his ex-wife Yoon Sin-hye calls him and informs him about his father’s CT scans. Without thinking too much, he rushes to the emergency room. Min-ha is heartbroken that Seok-hyeong hasn’t joined her. Later, she sees him walking with Sin-hye, and she turns away. During a medical crisis in the hospital, it is clear that Min-ha has not yet given up hope in Seok-hyeong. There appears to be a love triangle forming now, and it remains to be seen who Seok-hyeong ends up with. The uncertainty smoldering between Song-hwa and Ik-jun There seems to be a strange awkwardness between Song-hwa and Ik-jun, after his confession in the Season 1 finale. After a rather heart-wrenching group practice, the two go on a road trip and listen to a song they had sung. together. They sit in silence. At the end of the episode, Song-wa finally answers the question Ik-jun had asked him in Sokcho. She gently refuses his feelings and even says that he shouldn’t say these things to her because they’ve been best friends. The history of the ring Kim Jun-wan and his girlfriend Lee Ik-sun found themselves in a long-distance relationship when she moved to the UK. He finally decided to send her a ring. In the finale, the ringbox is returned to her, which leads to a rather heartbreaking moment at the end of Season 1. Except it turns out she wasn’t home and that’s why she was fired. Is this the end of the story, or is there more? A cup of coffee Dr Jang takes Ahn Jeon-wons advice and asks Yeon-u if she would like to have coffee with her. She is very touched, as she just wanted a safe space where she could talk to someone. Jang tells him he’s pretty blunt and straightforward, but promises to listen to him. It’s a healthy and sweet moment between the two of them. New Season 2 Hospital Playlist episodes will be available on Netflix at 7:30 p.m. IST, every Thursday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos