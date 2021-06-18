Watch: ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ team discuss songs, cast and more at fan event





Hosted by Kiki and RJ Vijay, the event saw the participation of the Jagame Thandhiram team, fans from around the world and celebrities such as Niharika NM and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Actor Dhanush announces upcoming gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram is ready to stream on the OTT (over-the-top) platform Netflix from June 18. Director Karthik Subbaraj stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi and James Cosmo. Ahead of the premiere, a fan event titled Kongas Kondatham was hosted by the creators on Thursday, June 17th. The event, which started at 4 p.m. and lasted over two hours, was hosted by TV host Keerthi Shanthanu aka Kiki and RJ Vijay. Kongas Kondatham was organized to give fans the opportunity to meet the team Jagame Thandhiram and celebrate the movie. The event saw the participation of fans from all over the world via Zoom. Selected fans had the opportunity to share their excitement and interact with director Karthik Subbaraj, composer Santhosh Narayanan and lead actor Aishwarya Lekshmi. Many of the team including Karthik Subbaraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Santhosh Narayanan, singer Dhee, actors Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi and Kalaiyarasan, dance choreographer Sheriff and others joined the event and have Talk about Jagame Thandhiram. The creators also unveiled several exclusive videos as part of the event, including behind-the-scenes videos, the Bujji dance number creation video, and a dance video made by Rakita Rakita fans, among others. The event also saw the presence of celebrities like the popular Instagrammer Niharika and cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. Based on the life of Suruli (played by Dhanush), Jagame Thandhiram follows how a small Madurai-based gangster finds himself in the sights of a UK-based gangster. The film explores the confrontation of two powerful gangsters from different cultures. Sharing how he invented the plot, Karthik Subbaraj said, “The idea of ​​Jagame Thandhiram struck me when I was walking the streets of New York. Since there are several classic gangster dramas set in New York City, I wanted to explore how a local gangster would fight a NYC based gangster, but over time New York became London and we reduced the Tamil Nadu gangster as a person from Madurai. Speaking about the casting choices, the director pointed out that Dhanush was undoubtedly the first choice for the role. Dhanush really liked the character of Surulis and said he wanted to make the movie, he said. Explaining how Hollywood actor James Cosmo got hired for the film, Karthik noted, “We wanted to throw a Hollywood A-lister into the film. So when we decided to shoot the film in London, we wanted an actor based on from London. James Cosmo was among the top picks. When he heard about the film he was very happy to be part of an Indian film. In addition, Karthik also said that James Cosmo is eager to dance to one of the songs in the film. We can not blame him because Indian films are synonymous with musical numbers. He kept asking me that. But we couldn’t give him a song, and that made him a little sad, ”the director revealed at the event. Responding to a question from a fan about female Mollywood actors being chosen as the top performers in most directorial films, Karthik laughingly explained how the choice to choose Aishwarya as Attila, a Sri Lankan Tamil singer , was not influenced by a geographic factor but was rather based on acting and hearing skills. I loved Aishwarya Lekhshmis’ performance in Mayaanadhi and thought the shed was a good fit for the role, Jigarthanda Karthik fame revealed. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who also joined the event on Zoom, shared details about her audition for Jagame Thandhiram. “After auditioning for Jagame Thandhiram, Karthik Subburaj sir told me that the movie was not taking place right now as he was going to do a Rajinikanth movie afterwards. I thought that was his kind way of saying that I didn’t hadn’t made the cut. But, his partner contacted me a year later and offered me the role, “Aishwarya said. the Jagame Thandhiram The team also shared details about the ideation and production of the songs for the film. Many singles from the album such as Rakita Rakita and Bujji have gone viral on social media. Watch the full event here:







