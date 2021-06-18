Action-packed ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Features Violent Burlesque Humor »Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

Full Disclosure: I laughed out loud three or maybe even four times at the violent, slapstick humor of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, the hugely boisterous sequel to the equally grandiose mid-size action / comedy hit and rather terrible of 2017. The Power of the Star Trio of Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds have some fun exchanges, and there are a few physical shtick routines, so it’s like they’re dusting off the book of Monty Python’s game for a modern day action flick but there are more hiccups than straightforward comedic / dramatic successes in this live action cartoon of a blood soaked and explosion riddled movie.

Jackson returns as Darius Kincaid, a notorious hitman with hundreds of murders, and Reynolds is Michael Bryce, an elite former bodyguard trying to get in touch with his sensitive side. Even though Bryce saved Kincaid’s life the first time around, Kincaid can’t stand being in the same country, let alone the same room, with Bryce but when Kincaid is kidnapped and is about to be executed by very bad guys, Kincaid’s wife Sonia (Hayek) finds Bryce and says he’s the only one who can help her save her beloved man.

A big problem: Bryce has just “finished” his therapy and is on sabbatical to avoid using firearms or initiating any type of violence. It’s one of the gags of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, as Bryce continues to leave soulless voicemail messages for his future himself on his phone and steadfastly refusing to take up arms even when bullets fly everywhere and that lives are at stake. Reynolds is an established master of self-deprecation and quick-witted humor, and he’s taking it to the next level here because Bryce is a bundle of open vulnerability, much to Kincaid’s disgust, who drops F- bombs this way. and that and told Bryce to get up and join the mission.

Ah yes, there is a mission.

There appears to be political chaos and turmoil in Europe, with recent decisions infuriating Greek mafia / megalomaniac baron Aristotle Papadopolous (Antonio Banderas) so much that Aristotle has devised an extremely complex plan that will blow up the grid and actually destroy the entire European continent, because that’s what mob kingpin / megalomaniacs do in action movies like this.

………………………………………….. ……………. …………..

Frank Grillo is one of my favorite tough guys on screen, but he looks like he’s stepped out of a movie very different from Bobby O’Neill, an Interpol agent who hates being stationed in Europe and wants only to return home to Boston. Against Bobby’s better judgment, he constantly calls Bryce and the Kincaids “idiots,” he asks for their help in taking down Aristotle. They will go undercover and buy the obligatory Magic Computer Thingee device that holds the key to everything, and in return, Bobby will not put them in jail for the sundry and miscellaneous crimes they have committed. Something like that.

Director Patrick Hughes (whose credits include “The Expendables 3” and the original “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”) is extremely fond of shootouts and elaborate, violent chase sequences, played out for both comedic and thrill effects. . There are callbacks to the original movie’s gags involving nuns, Bryce at one point oblivious to the chaos going on behind him and the insufferable pop song “The Sign” from Ace of Base, but the problem is that these jokes weren’t that funny in the first place. Morgan Freeman has a weird, lingering cameo as a legend in a certain discipline, which leads to some weird but darkly funny revelations about Bryce’s childhood.

Meanwhile, Sonia, who is said to be a world-class con artist who can pull off elaborate and sophisticated plans but is bat-mad to the point where her temper often puts the lives of everyone around her in danger, aspires to be a mother, even though she will most certainly be one of the worst mothers in the history of mothers. (Another track in progress makes Bryce back off like a teenage stepson as the Kincaids engage in vigorous lovemaking while he’s literally 6 feet away. Ha. Ha.) Sonia is motherly interested in Bryce. , who is clearly having mom issues, which leads to a certain eccentricity of moments, for example, one minute Sonia cradles Bryce like a baby, the next she feeds him lithium and tells him it’s pain reliever. With Croatia overtaking Italy, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has admittedly beautiful venues, and the stars are doing their best to sell the material as a good time, but a big, silly, wacky summer escape movie shouldn’t. also be exhausting and tedious.