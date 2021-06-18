Yoram Kahana, respected journalist and long-time HFPA member, dies – the Hollywood Reporter





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes, has lost one of its oldest and most respected members. Yoram Kahana, an Israeli journalist who joined the HFPA in 1963, died Tuesday of heart failure, according to an email sent to colleagues and friends by HFPA chairman Ali Sar. He was 82 years old. Born January 1, 1939 in Tel Aviv, Israel (then Palestine), Kahana ventured into journalism as a teenager, writing and photographing for Ha’olam Hazeh. His girlfriend’s father owned an outdoor cinema, for which he helped compose English subtitles. Kahana served in the IDF from 1955 to 1957, then spent a semester at the University of Jerusalem before writing to Columbia University to announce that he would study there in the fall of 1958. He took over. a boat to Canada and went to New York, where he was admitted; after one semester, he transferred to UCLA. At a UCLA party in 1961, he met the woman, Peggy, who would become his wife. They got married a year later and started collaboration on educational films and film strips under the banner of Kahana Film Productions. Both went on to UCLA after completing their undergraduate studies and earning a master’s degree in filmmaking. He also obtained a master’s degree in journalism. Throughout the 1960s, Kahana worked as a photographer for the Los Angeles Free Press, and his images appeared on the covers of magazines and albums. The Kahanas became the parents of two daughters, Tal and Paz, around the same time as International shooting star, an international photo agency for home and studio celebrity photography was established. Kahana spent the following decades as a photographer for the operation. He was invited to join the HFPA in 1963 and has held numerous board positions over the years while working on the red carpet at numerous Golden Globe Awards. “Until his last days, he remained determined to try to steer the HFPA towards reform,” his family said. With his death, the HFPA now has 85 members. Kahana has traveled to over 100 countries and all continents. A A long-time member of the Society of American Travel Writers, he spoke five languages ​​and was a voracious reader. And he has championed charities such as LA Conservancy, Pablove, Doctors Without Borders, ACLU, and Arab-Israeli Peace.

In addition to his wife and daughters, the survivors include his grandchildren, Jacob, Goldie, Ben, Nathan and Noa.







