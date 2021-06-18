Friday, June 18, 2021 horoscope

Moon alert

After 4 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today, you could attract someone powerful and direct to you. Because you are naturally powerful and direct, this conversation will be dynamic! However, if the push comes to push, you will have to give way to the other person. Only for today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have a lot of energy to work hard today. However, you will feel independent, which means that you can also take on a leadership role when working with others. If you feel like you have to defend your way or your point of view, you will!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you will express your feelings and share your ideas with others without fear or apologies. You are in a playful mood and want to have a good time. That’s why you’ll enjoy sporting events, social outings and fun activities with the kids. (It’s a great date day.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You want to do something around the house that may involve some physical exertion or a little energy. You could do it yourself or maybe someone will help you? A family conversation will be lively, but you certainly won’t agree with others just to be polite.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will express your ideas, wants and needs fairly freely to members of your family. In other words, you will leave them no doubt about your position. However, you will not offend anyone; you just state your case, which is your right.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

The way you handle money or your ideas about income and cash flow might surprise someone today. You might be the first to suggest doing something different. You could impulse buy something just because you want it. Most likely, no one will object.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today you feel invigorated and energized. You are ready to express your feelings about things. If you need to take a first step in some kind of exchange with others, you will. It is because today you have the courage to take the initiative. Tally-ho!

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

While you might be feeling a bit reserved today and inclined to play your cards close to your chest, your eyes are open as you are in defensive mode. Nothing will escape you. You watch. You look and you see.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

By working with others today, you will be successful in establishing a situation where their goals are your goals and vice versa, which means people will cooperate with you and happily work with you. Most likely, you will take on a leadership role. People will follow your lead.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority will be in awe of your energy today because you are confident and openly assertive. Be careful that this doesn’t turn into something overly aggressive and off-putting. Easy does it. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You really want to do something different today so that you feel challenged. Basically you want a sense of adventure and an opportunity to learn something new. You don’t want to feel that life is suffocating you or that you are stuck in a rut. Never!

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will do well if you have to defend your own interests or even defend someone else’s interests today. If there are any disputes over money or disputes over common goods, you will not hesitate to state your case. You feel confident and ready to face any situation.

If your birthday is today

Musician Paul McCartney (1942) shares your birthday. You have a great zest for life and you need to be stimulated! You are charming and articulate. Because you have tremendous tenacity, you also persevere in your goals. It’s an easier, more relaxed year for you. You will notice that your focus on partnerships and close friendships will be more important. Take advantage of networking.