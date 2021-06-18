Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a break from Bollywood but isn’t Akshay Kumar the one who should rest for a while?

I recently read an article where Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he has no plans to return to work for a while. He is currently enjoying himself in his hometown of Budhana, spending time growing vegetables and farming. Even though lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in Mumbai and filming is permitted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nawaz still does not feel safe enough to resume filming. The actor rightly said, “I’ve worked hard enough in the last few years. I can take it easy for as long as I want.

We will never tire of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting and wait for his return. However, there is one actor that we are really tired of!

I think we can all agree that Akshay Kumar is doing a bit too much. With more than 10 films scheduled for 2021 and 2022, the actor is on the rise. We almost have the impression that his films are going down our throats. Akshay Kumar is a great actor and there is no doubt about it, but there is always a limit after which even fans start to get tired and bored of looking at the same face and the same over and over again and again. Maybe it’s time the actor started picking good scripts instead of focusing on how many movies he makes in a year.

Do you also think Akshay Kumar should take a break from Bollywood and rest for a while? Are you also tired of watching it over and over again?