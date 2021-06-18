The Next Generation episode sparked a brawl with the creator – The Hollywood Reporter

“When I started to Star Trek, the Klingons were already an integral part of the franchise. But when you really broke it down, you didn’t know much about them.

Star Trek fans can thank writer Ronald D. Moore for helping us learn more about the franchise’s iconic villains, as he was “the Klingon guy” on Star Trek: The Next Generation whenever the show wanted to tap into the popular alien race for more story and drama. Moore’s crowning achievement in this regard was “Redemption, Parts I and II”. “Part 1” served as the season four finale in 1991 and the series’ 100th episode. In this epic episode, Enterprise Worf’s Klingon officer (Michael Dorn) is forced to choose between Starfleet and his people when a civil war threatens to tear the Klingon Empire apart. This historic episode, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on June 17, hardly ever happened – in large part due to an internal conflict behind the scenes that mirrored what audiences would see onscreen.

The source of this conflict? Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

“I remember Gene was not entirely on board with the idea,” Moore said. Hollywood journalist. “He didn’t really consider Worf to be a main character. [TNG] was about Picard. He was the captain. It was the first time that Next generation – this Star Trek, really – had a great history of war like this before. And this was going to be the 100th episode of the series as well. So we had to fight a bit to get the episode to play out.

Executive producer Rick Berman and Fire TNG Showrunner Michael Piller helped interfere on that front to get the episode green light, as they did earlier in season four for another Moore-scripted episode, “Family.” In fact, Piller and the staff originally planned for the Klingon Civil War arc “Redemption” to be the cliffhanger of season three. But the episode was pushed in favor of what would become Borg’s popular storyline, “Best of Both Worlds.”

Once the episode officially kicked off, Moore jumped at the chance to invest the Klingons with a few Game of thrones-Build a level world that he initially started with the Klingon-centric season three episode, “Sins of the Father”. Moore’s first official writing assignment involving Klingons, outside of his Worf-focused special episode, “The Bonding,” took place early in his tenure with TNG.

Moore recalls: “Michael Piller – in my first week – because he knew I was a fan, and he was new to the show and hiking and was trying to get his feet under him, he said, “Just write me a memo about who the Klingons are.” So I was like, ‘Okay! I’m going to write you a memo about who the Klingons are.

This memo helped lay the groundwork for the “Redemption”, the events of which would impact the next 30 years of Star Trek.

“[That is something] which I didn’t really expect, ”reveals Moore. “It’s pretty funny because when I started to Star Trek, there were only a handful of episodes of The original series at the time that focused on them. And they make a cameo appearance mostly in Star Trek: The Movie, and are the bad guys in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. They were just kind of “bad guys” Star Trek. And you never really learn much about them.

What we learn about the Klingons in “Redemption” is that the evil Duras sisters manipulate politics over their homeworld and work in secret with the Romulans to help them come to power.

“They are great people; I really enjoyed writing them, ”says Moore. “It was these great Shakespearean figures that you could really take big leaps with. Michael is the one who originally came up with the idea of ​​having these two sisters as foil and the people pulling the strings behind this Klingon takeover.

The siblings were going to appear in the first Next generation feature film, years 1994 Star Trek: Generations.

The character Moore helped create for the first half of this two-part, the half-Romulan, half-human Sela (ancient TNG Denise Crosby regular), appears in the cliffhanger’s final scene in a clutch-the-pearls shocker that TNG spent most of the season settling down. Sela – the offspring of an alternate version of Crosby’s and Romulan’s Tasha Yar character timeline – first appeared in the shadows during season four’s “The Mind’s Eye”, a geordered episode. centric with a sinuous, Manchurian candidate– esque story where the Romulans conspire with the Klingons in an assassination plot. Crosby came up with the idea for Sela during production on the classic season three episode, “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” and Moore and the rest of the TNG the editorial staff used the events leading up to “Redemption” as a way to introduce this character to fans. In fact, Moore says that revealing Sela and constructing the Klingon myth was using “Redemption” as a means to demolish everything.

“It was definitely the intention. It was like, ‘Okay, now let’s go.’ At this point in the series, we were in a place where we could really play with it. Give them a civil war and let’s see how power struggles with leadership would really work, ”Moore said. “And explore the great Klingon [family] houses, and the great dynasties and histories. Especially the rules of the planet and the way they wage war. I loved writing this two parts, it was really fun getting into this world.

Thanks to Moore’s work, the world he helped build still holds a prominent place in the hiking universe.