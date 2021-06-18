Kate Middleton Launches Brand New Website After Teasing Royal Fans – Full Details











Danielle Stacey

The Duchess of Cambridge announced the launch of the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood on Friday



The Duchess of Cambridge announced the launch of a new center and a brand new website to raise awareness and take action on the impact of early childhood with the belief that “early childhood is the social equivalent of climate change”.

The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood will focus on three key areas: research; develop new solutions with the public and private voluntary sectors; and awareness campaigns.

WATCH: Kate Middleton launches new early childhood center

The historic milestone for Kate comes with the release of the Centre’s inaugural report, Big Change Starts Small, which the Duchess shared teasers on Instagram ahead of the announcement.

Kate has also launched a new website for the center to coincide with the launch, which will share updates on its latest research and initiatives.

Kate launched the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood

In a video marking the launch, Kate, wearing a necklace engraved with her children’s initials, said: “My own journey to understand the importance of early childhood actually started with adults, not children.

“It was about prevention. I wanted to understand what more we could do to help some of society’s most difficult social challenges, and what more we could do to help cope with the increasing rates of ill health. mental.

“I have spoken to psychiatrists and neuroscientists, practitioners and academics, as well as parents, and what has become clear is that the best investment in our future health and happiness is the first five years of life. “

William and Kate have three children

Last year, the Duchess toured the UK to launch the 5 Big Questions Under-Five Survey, which aimed to spark a national conversation about early years. Kate then gave her biggest keynote to date and answered questions from royal fans in a rare question-and-answer session as the survey results were released in November.

Importantly, it revealed that most people do not understand the specific importance of early childhood and that the pandemic has led to a dramatic increase in parental loneliness.

Speaking about the launch of the Center, Kate added, “And that’s why I’m launching the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood today.

“By working closely with others, the Center hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years are so important to our future results, and what we can do as a company to seize this golden opportunity. to create a happier, more mentally healthy life, more nurturing society.

“By working together, I hope we can change the way we think about early childhood and transform the lives of generations to come. Because I truly believe that big change starts small.”

The Duchess sparked a nationwide conversation about the early years

A royal aide said: “The Duchess pointed out that the more you learn about early childhood science, be it brain development, social science, what it means for our adult mental health, the more you realize. that it is the social equivalent to climate change, but it is not discussed with the same seriousness or the same strategic intention as this question.

“And so, her mission over the last few years has been to explore what is the best way for her to build something, to build relationships, her own knowledge, her expertise, so that she can help position this work. with that kind of importance. “

The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood will initially employ around six staff and will be based in the Royal Foundation offices in London. It will be financed by the Foundation’s patrons, with a view to future direct financing partnerships.

