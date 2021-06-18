“WKRP in Cincinnati” actor was 79 – The Hollywood Reporter





Frank Bonner, the actor and television director best known for his portrayal of tactless radio station sales manager Herb Tarlek on the 1978-82 CBS sitcom. WKRP in Cincinnati, is dead. He was 79 years old. Bonner died at his home in Laguna Niguel, Calif., Of complications from Lewy body dementia on Wednesday, his wife, Gayle, said. Hollywood journalist. Bonner also appeared as Father Hargis, director of the fictional St. Augustine’s Academy, on the ABC 1988-90 Just the ten of us, a fallout from Growing pains (both series featured stand-up comedian Bill Kirchenbauer). Bonner played the inept but lovable Tarlek, who was very fond of polyester, plaid and station receptionist Jennifer Marlowe (Loni Anderson), in 88 episodes over the four seasons of WKRP in Cincinnati. He then returned for The New WKRP in Cincinnati, which ran from 1991 to 1993. Hugh Wilson, former sales manager for a Top 40 radio station, created WKRP (the fictional station’s call letters were a pun on “W-crap”). Bonner directed six episodes of the original WKRP and seven from the restart as well as payments of Just the ten of us and Saved by the bell: the new class. And from 1997 to 2001, he directed the shooting of 105 episodes of NBC. town guys. His other directing credits included Family ties, Who is the boss?, Class leader, Evening shadow and Harry and the Hendersons. Bonner was born Frank Woodrow Boers Jr. on February 28, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He grew up in Malvern, Arkansas, and spent six years in the US Navy before making his screen debut in the cult 1967 film. The equinox … A journey into the supernatural. It has made its way into shows such as Mannix, The FBI, Emergency!, Cannon and policewoman before hitting hard WKRP. He subsequently appeared in episodes of Saved by the bell: the new class, Newhart, The duck factory, Matt houston, Night court, Scarecrow and Mrs. King and The murder she wrote. During a break from WKRP in 1979, he was seriously injured in a parachute accident while being towed by a four-wheeled vehicle in the Mojave Desert. In addition to his wife for nearly 15 years – they were in love with high school before they reunited – survivors include his daughters Desiree (and wife, Mona) and DeAndra (and husband, Matt); sons Justin and Matthew; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.







