Recap “Legacies”: Season 3 Episode 15 Star Wars, [Spoiler] Return

Heritage took off Thursday in a galaxy far, far away, where we encountered a multitude of familiar faces, including one of The originals that we no longer expected to see again.

Still tripping after their brief stint in Andi’s cult, our three favorite pandas woke up to find themselves in a Star wars-Inspired reality where Lizzie was the “star of Princess Elizabeth Saltz”, Josie was her “android sister and personal valet” and Hope… well, she didn’t really know what role she was supposed to play on Planet Mystic Falls.

All they knew was that, as with all vision quests, they had to complete the story to wake up. So when a hologram of “Alaric Saltz-star” urged them not to follow him on his quest to find the Star Sword, a weapon capable of destroying the universally dreaded “Lord Marshall”, they knew they had to. do the exact opposite.

Their travels took them to a dive bar – a sort of canteen, you might say – where they met Ethan, aka “Dack Romo” (spelling TBD), a bounty hunter with a chiseled jaw and a clue about their next move. It was also around this time that Lizzie told her companions the truth about their collective journey: that it is actually based on a story she wrote in her journal during a particularly difficult time of her childhood.

This explains why their next stop was Alaric’s not-so-secret hideout, where he explained that the Star Sword can only be used by “The Chosen One.” Josie discovered that she always stowed the sword in one of her many android pockets, but that discovery became much less practical when none of them were able to use it. That’s right, Papa Saltzman betrayed them all!

As newly captured Galactic Dominion prisoners, the girls had some time to reflect. And things have become real. Lizzie explained that she was “going through a lot” when she wrote this story. At the time, she believed her father would always choose Hope over her and Josie. Hope was using the surname Marshall at the time, hence the leader of the Galactic Dominion “Lord Marshall” being – wait – Hope! And if you were surprised by this turn of events, you probably lost your mind when none other than Summer Fontana (aka the actress who played the Child Hope in The originals!) showed up to save the group.

Grown-up Hope explained that she heard about Lizzie’s story at the time – thanks to a curious Josie who read Lizzie’s diary and chatted with the other witches – and wrote her own sequel, in which she’s the hero and the big bad is actually The Hollow. (Ugh, do you remember The Hollow? Nothing but trouble, that one.) But that was then, and it is now, so Hope explained to her young person that The Hollow isn’t what she is anymore. she fears. In fact, Hope knew exactly who was hiding under that just different enough Darth Vader costume. And most importantly, she knew how to defeat them.

Cut to Hope confronting “Lord Marshall” in a sword fight to the death, revealing that Malivore is the villain hiding under the mask. (No surprise there.) Not only that, but Hope also announced to the group that she knows how to defeat him in the real world: to become the tribrid. (Again, that’s not a huge surprise. But who are we to rain on Hope’s reveal?)

Upon awakening, Hope has accepted the spell she believes sealed since the day she was born. But after seeing how terrified Hope was of becoming a tribrid, Lizzie suggested that the vision quest may have guided them to a different conclusion. None of them are the same as they were when these stories were written back then, and the only reason Hope needed to beat Malivore as a tribrid was because she had no one ‘other to fight at his side. She now has Lizzie and Josie, and they both promised the panda that they wouldn’t let Hope face her nemesis on her own.

Sadly, we barely had a second to appreciate how mature these young women have grown before their next challenge reveals itself: Clarke is back. And in his true CW form, he’s also shirtless. Long live the season finale!

To discuss also …

* Seriously, at what point did you scream when Fontana walked through the prison door? Bringing back the real young hope for it was a stroke of genius.

* Lizzie, who has a crush on Jed for two weeks at the age of 11, feels very comfortable with the brand, and I love how embarrassed she was about it.

* About that kiss from Lizzie-Ethan on Planet Mystic Falls… do we think that means she really loves him in the real world? (Honestly, I forget that she even meet him in the real world.)

* I’m glad Emma and Alaric were able to clear up their differences while keeping Dorian from turning into a true wendigo, but what happened with that lingering touch at the end of their conversation? Is there still a spark there? “You are a very difficult man to stop” must mean Something.

* And speaking of wendigo attacks, I’m glad MG and Kaleb are good again. Seeing them at odds, even for one episode, was just too much.

Your thoughts on this week’s ambitious episode Heritage? Any hopes for the (somewhat sudden) final next week? Drop them in a comment below.