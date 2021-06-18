Pee-wee’s Playhouse actor has died aged 66 and died two months ago from “unknown causes”





Pee-wees Playhouse actor John Paragon has died aged 66. He died two months ago of unknown causes. 7 John died at 66 Credit: Getty 7 His cause of death is unknown Credit: Getty Riverside County Coroner Confirmed TMZ that John died in April, although the cause of death is still unclear. The late actor starred in Pee-wees Playhouse as Jambi the genius. The characters' faces appeared in a jewelry box whenever the main character Pee-wee Herman wanted something. Fans of the series will remember the character of Johns as always dressed in blue makeup with a red and gold turban. In addition to his memorable role in Pee-wees Playhouse, John also voiced Pterri the Pterodactyl in the series. 7 John was best known for starring in Pee-wees Playhouse as Jambi the Genius Credit: Getty 7 He also wrote for the popular show Credit: Getty John was not only an actor in the series, but he also wrote several episodes of Pee-wees Playhouse. With Paul Reubens he wrote Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special in 1988. The screenplay earned the duo an Emmy nomination for Best Screenplay in a Children's TV Special. Pee-wees Playhouse aired on CBS on Saturday mornings from 1986-2000, while John even reprized his role as Jambi The Genie in 2010 for the show's Broadway adaptation. 7 John reprized the role in the Broadway production of the show Credit: Getty The live show that started at the Stephen Sondheim Theater on October 26, 2010. Johns' other acting roles included appearances in Seinfeld, Cheers and Saturday Night Live. On the cinema side, John has appeared in The Frog Prince, Pandemonium, Eating Raoul. Parc Écho, Rive-Nord and Double Trouble. 7 The Broadway Show premiered in October 2010 Credit: Getty He's also written a number of projects he's starred in, including Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, Twin Sitters, and The Paragon of Comedy. Even when he wasn't an actor or a writer, John also tended to work in creative fields. In recent years, the late star has worked with Walt Disney Imagineering as a man of ideas for improvisational performances at Disney theme parks. 7 The late star also worked with Walt Disney Imagineering Credit: Getty







