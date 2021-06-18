Now sparks can confuse fans on the big screen





Sparks is a band like no other. Ron and Russell Mael, the brothers who have made up the eccentric and unclassifiable duo for over 50 years, have played a central, albeit little-known role in multiple musical movements, from glam rock to new wave to synth-pop. Their witty and hyper literate songs, along with the beauty of singer Russells and the impassive keyboardist Rons, a dazzling stage presence, have made Sparks somehow icons in Europe, but never more than a cult band in the States. -United. With 25 albums under their belt, they often followed their greatest moments with sweeping style changes that thrilled loyal fans but baffled more casual listeners. In 2017, music-obsessed director Edgar Wright, fresh off the hit Baby Driver, went to see Sparks perform in Los Angeles. For years, he’d told his friends that someone needed to make a documentary about the band, and as he watched the audience, which ranged from teens to graying sixties, and the odd mix of celebrities in attendance, he emphatically repeated the idea to his friend, filmmaker Phil Lord, who told him to make the film himself.

I thought, if not me, then who would? Wright said in a recent video chat. Four years later, The Sparks Brothers hits theaters, an exhaustive and proudly overloaded two hours and 20 minutes celebration of a group described in the film as both successful, underrated, hugely influential and overlooked. In addition to interviews with the enigmatic Maels, Wright conducted 80 interviews, speaking with Sparks fans like Beck, Flea, members of Duran Duran, Mike Myers and Neil Gaiman, as well as collaborators and associates.

One of the themes of the documentary is Maels’ long-standing interest in cinema and their multiple near-misses trying to bring their music to the big screen, including a proposed collaboration with French comedian Jacques Tati and a project with Tim Burton. So it’s ironic that just a few weeks after the arrival of the Sparks Brothers, they release another movie: Annette, a musical written by the Maels, directed by Leos Carax, and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The story of an actor and opera singer who gives birth to a girl with a unique gift, she will open the Cannes Film Festival in July. Even before we had a band, the fusion of music and movies seemed so perfect, said Ron, 75, adding: Sitting on a movie set in Brussels and watching Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard sing something you like. wrote surrealistically beyond what we expected. (Carax was not available for comment.) Wright pitched his idea to the Maels the night he saw them on stage, but they expressed some trepidation, for the same reasons they had turned down previous offers for a documentary. We always say we don’t like looking back because we think it paralyzes you somehow, said Russell, 72, summing up the constant forward creative movement that has defined the group’s weirdly unmistakable history. . The proposal to make a documentary is kind of the opposite of that, and in our minds we thought, is that like an obituary in a way?

During a video call, Russell added that the sustainability of the partnership with Maels also seemed potentially problematic. The story of Sparks is not the standard fare of many musical documentaries, he said. There are no drug victims, we don’t have this conflict of other groups with brothers in the group, so is there enough drama to make it interesting? For Wright, on the contrary, their perseverance was exactly the point. That’s the inspiring part, he says. All the other group stories are about people wasting their talent, and at some point you lose sympathy. Part of the reason that the Sparks have lasted so long is because they are always close to success but never current. They’ve managed to exist in this great place where they can go on, but they never have to sell. Join Times theater reporter Michael Paulson in a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, see a performance of Shakespeare in the Park, and more as we explore the signs of hope in a transformed city. For a year, the Offstage series followed the theater until it closed. We were now watching his rebound. To the surprise of many, the Maels were born not in Britain, but in Southern California, and were even star athletes in high school. They began performing in groups while attending the University of California Los Angeles, inspired by the thorny spirit of Who and the Kinks and French New Wave cinema. Their band, Halfnelson, was backed by Todd Rundgren, but their 1971 debut album fell through. (Closing a circle, Sparks and Rundgren released the new song Your fandango earlier this year.) They moved to England in 1973, after taking the name Sparks.

It was the start of a wild roller coaster career (including an appearance in the 1977 disaster flop Russian mountains). The drama This Town Aint Big Enough for Both of Us reached number two on the UK charts in 1974. After bonding with pioneering disco producer Giorgio Moroder, The number one song in heaven (1979) was not only a huge club record, but also created a model for dance-based electro-pop from acts like the Human League and New Order. Sparks’ theatrical presentation, from their album covers to their stage production, added to the appeal. What really stood out to me, Wright said, were these two performers looking at you on camera, in stark contrast to a lot of the smiling actors, it was quite unnerving.

Their most notorious signature is Ron’s mustache, alternately compared to that of Adolf Hitler or Charlie Chaplin. In Paul McCartney 1980 clip for Coming Up, in which he dresses like a fan of rock stars from Buddy Holly to Frank Zappa, he appears behind a keyboard with the scowl and facial hair of Rons. Teaming up with the Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin, who was dating Russell at the time, Sparks had real MTV success in 1983 with Cool Places. By the time the lush, throbbing When can I sing my way was the best broadcast record of 1994 in Germany, they were accused of copying the artists they had inspired. But most of those hits were followed by quick musical left-turns, as if the band were eager to let go of any expectations that might come with popular success. In The Sparks Brothers, says Ron, we think it’s important to do something polarizing. Sometimes the results are gloriously strange (in My babies take me home, the lyrics consist of the title phrase repeated over 100 times), and sometimes they are more confrontational: when a label manager suggested they make a music album to dance to, they responded with a record titled Music you can dance to (the label abandoned them), and when the idea of ​​a project with the band Franz Ferdinand surfaced, the first song they sent to the other band was called Collaborations Dont Work. (The 2015 album, FFS, was a great critical success.)

The two Maels, however, deny that there is anything intentionally destructive about their musical choices. In pop music, in the three-minute songs, the exciting thing is how you can reshape the formula and still come up with something provocative that hasn’t been done, Russell said. You’re always on the lookout for that new thing that you can impose on pop music data is when change becomes something exciting, and not just because we mean we were chameleons all the time. .

The portrait that emerges from The Sparks Brothers is that of musicians completely devoted to their work, even in the years when Sparks did not have a recording contract, the Maels continued to write and record with almost monastic discipline. I don’t think it’s particularly commendable that even in those times when things around us were pretty dire, we were working on the music, Ron said. There is no alternative; that kind of work ethic is all there is. At this point we have an excuse and we could say we were too old, but it’s in our DNA. Wright said this example of artistic commitment beyond the pursuit of commercial success is the film’s true intention. I hope for people with creative ambitions the lesson that emerges is to stay true to your beliefs because it really is about persistence of vision, he said. Especially in this climate where musicians are going through the most difficult times they have ever had, I hope the documentary shows a way to do it. Meanwhile, the Mael brothers haven’t slowed down. Last year their album A stable drip, drip, drip became their fourth UK Top 10 entry, and they plan to tour the US, Europe and Japan in early 2022, alongside the release of a new album. They have a very brash sequel to Annette that they’ll pitch during the Cannes Film Festival, and are still hoping to make an animated film for their 2010 radio musical, The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman. The Sparks Brothers experience has given the ever-evolving Sparks a different attitude about revisiting their lifelong work. We’ve always said we have everything immediately after the present moment, Ron said. But with this specific portrayal, we have to admit that maybe some of these judgments were wrong. This way of presenting our heritage is the only way we want to be remembered.

