CWS, NCAA Officials Talk About Food, Safety and Events for Fans Before Tournament | Nebraska

In a typical year, the College World Series features opening ceremonies, fireworks, autograph sessions, and open practices.
But those types of events are not happening this year. Even the performances of the national anthem will be virtual.
Anthony Holman, general manager of NCAA Championships and Alliances, playing the rules and refereeing, was asked why some events were downsized or canceled while the stadium is at full capacity for games.
He said decisions on events and scheduling were made when the COVID-19 case landscape, vaccination rates and event capacities were different from what it is today.
Fans will always find a lot of fun. A kid-friendly event on Monday afternoon will feature youth-oriented events and foods. Planned theme nights include Throwback Thursday (wear a vintage CWS shirt) and country night on Friday.
“Tailgating continues,” said Jack Diesing, president and president of College World Series of Omaha Inc.
Nearby entertainment venues including Slowdown and Old Mattress Factory host CWS parties.
A daily schedule of fan activities and theme nights, photo reports and freebies are available on the CWS app.
Food
The chefs at TD Ameritrade Park are keeping the old school going this year, focusing on classics like burgers, kids and tacos.
A full overview of this year’s offerings including a Reuben and “Grounds Crew Totchos” can be found here.
“We can guarantee that there will be something for every foodie at CWS,” said Diane Duren, Chairman of the Board of Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority. MECA manages the TD Ameritrade fleet.
Public security
Outside the stadium, fans on sidewalks or at intersections will be protected by concrete barriers and protection terminals. Security guards will use electronic chopsticks to scan participants.
Police officers from Omaha will patrol inside and outside the stadium.
Visitors are “the extra ears and eyes of our local law enforcement,” Duren said. She encouraged fans to report suspicious behavior to authorities.
The stadium has a transparent bag policy. All bags larger than 4 inches by 6 inches must be clear plastic.
Pandemic protocol
CWS officials will carry out more disinfection during and between matches, and hand disinfection stations will be available throughout the stadium, Duren said.
Fans also have a role to play, Diesing said. Masks won’t be mandatory, but he encouraged people to wear one if they feel the need.
“If you’re sick, it’s okay if you stay home and watch TV,” Diesing said.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Douglas County Health Department will host a vaccination clinic 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 10th Street parking lot, north of the CHI Health Center.
Despite the many changes this year, Diesing said he was excited about a return to baseball.
“It’s about having a national championship,” he said, “and the kids who play this game for the sake of the game.”
Photos: Classics and comforts highlight 2021 College World Series gourmet menu
Update
Update
Update
Update
Update
Update
Update
Update
