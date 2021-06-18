Small dreams on the big screen | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

I am not a horseman or from Wales. I’m not from New York or Latinx. I’m not even a huge fan of musicals. But I am a fan of stories about making your dreams come true. Dream Horse is based on the true story of how a woman’s dream of owning a racehorse rallied a small Welsh village and made them all feel proud.

In the Heights is a collection of little dreams written big for the big screen and fueled by the songs of Lin Manuel-Miranda. There may have been some controversy over the casting, but for most audiences it will be a celebration of multicultural dreams. Both films give us a glimpse of tight-knit communities working hard to support each other. United, these little dreams can be fought. United, these little dreams can be realized.

Will it be the movie of the summer?

Toni Collette is the embodiment of a workaholic in Dream Horse. His character is shown sullen browsing the grocery store in his day job and wearily wiping bar tables in his night shift. With a husband who has retired from life to sit and watch TV all day, she is desperate for a spark of joy. The transformation of her life and her village as they find a foal to support, financially and emotionally, is heartwarming. The Wales setting amid chip shops and pubs lends authenticity and fuels the urgency to succeed. There is humor in the juxtaposition of villagers joining the ranks of the rich and well-dressed owners of the racetrack. There might be a little too much emphasis on a character that appears to be the Drunk Town, but the montage of each character getting ready for race day is lovely. I found myself on the edge of my seat rooting for the horse and for those individuals who have all found a new purpose in life. The joy of the closing title sequence where the actors are joined in song and dance with their real-life counterparts is wonderful to see.

The controversy over the cast of In the Heights and Lin-Manuel Mirandas’ apology on Twitter created a conversation and, hopefully, an education for people. I guess few onlookers would have thought that Washington Heights is home to a large Afro-Latinx population. The lighter-skinned actors who shine in the film may not do justice to those of Dominican descent. This ongoing conversation is a chance to educate people about the struggle not to whitewash stories. There is always work to be done, and as we celebrate the wonderful multicultural stories told in In the Heights, it’s a nice reminder that these characters aren’t just Latinx but Afro-Latinx as well.

In the Heights focuses on a small community of friends and family to tell the story of carried over dreams and fulfilled dreams. I could have used less dancing and more focus on each story. I felt that the hair salon thread had been neglected. It’s hard to resist dancing to show the loves the ability to transport the young couple as if gravity no longer existed for them. The story is inventive and gripping. The hectic pace can make you feel like you’re part of the action, and the moments of quiet conversation allow you to absorb the emotions of the characters facing what seem like overwhelming challenges: racism, poverty, and death. The end is a nice surprise and a tribute to the creative force that can arise from the fires of struggle.

Both films could be shown at home. I can’t judge anyone for wanting to enjoy a long movie (2 hours, 23 minutes) like “In the Heights” from the comfort of their own sofa. I’m not sure a big show musical with splashing song and dance numbers (literally) will translate as well. Certainly, the little moments that are at the heart of cinematographic conversations between characters that let stories breathe, these will still resonate on your television. For Dream Horse, with its less frenetic pace and singular story, it’s the sound design that elevates the film in a fast rush to the end. I hope the public will look for both films in theaters.

