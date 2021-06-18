There’s a new place to sip cocktails and take in the skyline view. Lumin Sky Bar & Kitchen is now open at AC Hotel Downtown, 517 Park St.

The tapas-focused menu includes small plates like empanadas, harissa hummus, heirloom tomatoes and burrata, grilled shrimp, crispy calamari and more. Toast and cold cuts complete the selection.

A Signature Gin & Tonic with Hendricks gin, Mediterranean Fever Tree tonic, cucumber zest, lemon and star anise highlights the cocktail menu, which also includes other revisited classics. The bar also serves draft beers and a selection of wines.

Lumin Sky Bar & Kitchen is joined to the eighth floor of the 160-room hotel by 2,400 square feet of event space with floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning city views.

The new hotel is partly owned by Chris Corso of OneHospitality (formerly Corso Ventures). By putting the operator back on Park Street, OneHospitality will open four unannounced concepts on the ground floor of the building in the course of 2022. Corso has partnered with developer Continental Real Estate and hotel operator Concord Hospitality on the project.

Park Street has always been an important neighborhood for me, home to several former entertainment venues and Corso Ventures offices for many years, Corso said in a press release. This is an ideal location for a world class brand like an AC Marriott and I couldn’t have chosen better partners than Continental and Concord. Whether you are coming for business, a sporting event or a concert, this will be the perfect hotel for an overnight stay or a long weekend. We’ll take this once-dead street and turn it into one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the state.

The Lumin Sky Bar & Kitchen is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information visit luminskybar.com.

All photos from Susan Post

The bar and restaurant have several seating areas

Rooftop terrace offers stunning views of Short North & Downtown

A fire function on the roof terrace

The eighth floor also includes an event space

2,400 square foot event space features floor-to-ceiling windows