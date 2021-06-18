Rita Moreno’s doc goes behind the scenes with the American icon





FILM CRITIC “RITA MORENO: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GET IT Classified PG-13. At the Coolidge Corner Theater and Landmark Kendall Square. Note: A- A major American cultural icon, Rita Moreno emerged from a swarm of island girl roles in films such as Pagan Love Song in the 1950s to win a Supporting Actress Oscar for West Side Story (1961) . Directed by award-winning Puerto Rican documentary maker Mariem Perez Riera (Cuando lo pequeno se hace grande), Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It tells the story of Moreno’s life like many biographical films, starting with her humble origins as a young immigrant named Rosita Moreno in New York during the depression era with her mother. Moreno got his big chance when an agent arranged to meet Louis B. Mayer, the director of MGM, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel during a visit to New York City when Moreno was 16. Mayer was impressed. She and her mother then took the train to Los Angeles, where they rented a modest house in Culver City so that Rita could walk to the MGM parking lot. But, alas, all she got were dark girlish roles, often forcing her to dance and sing. Rita Moreno in the United States Senate from the movie RITA MORENO JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GET IT. Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

A behind-the-scenes photo of Rita Moreno in ‘West Side Story’ from the movie RITA MORENO JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GET IT. Courtesy of MGM Media Licensing. Moreno, 89, speaks directly to Riera’s camera to tell his story. Moreno’s life also examines authorities and colleagues such as Morgan Freeman, who starred with Moreno on the 1970s television show The Electric Company, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is currently in a controversy over the casting of the film version of In the Heights, film historian Annette Insdorf, Eva Longoria and Hector Elizondo. After winning his Oscar, Moreno didn’t make a movie for seven years. She broke the dry spell with The Night of the Following Day, starring Marlon Brando, who would be her lover over and over again for several years. As she broke down barriers for Latino actors, Moreno also faced her nagging sense of unworthiness. She talks about being raped by her agent and about a failed abortion she had while she was with Brando and a suicide attempt later. Brando recommended therapy to Moreno. She took care of him and got the help she needed. She would later play the therapist / nun Sister Pete in HBO’s groundbreaking prison series Oz. She has also worked on Broadway in plays such as Last of the Red Hot Lovers by Neil Simon. Moreno would win a Tony Award for his performance as Googie Gomez in The Ritz. Starting with the anti-nuclear movement, Moreno has been a political activist her entire life, including demonstrating with Martin Luther King. In the late 1970s, Moreno became the third person after Richard Rodgers and Helen Hayes to win an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy, making her an EGOT. Moreno is seen on the set of West Side Story, the upcoming remake of the classic she appears in. She is also the executive producer of the film. We hear about her not as happy marriage as it seems to cardiologist Leonard Gordon, and we meet her daughter Fernanda and her two grandsons. Moreno tells us about the power she felt playing Anita in West Side Story. Anita didn’t curl up, Moreno remarks. America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) cries as she introduces her idol Moreno to the crowd. To the Latinos in this film and other fans as well, Moreno represents those who strive to break free from the shackles of prejudice and achieve greatness. Who else wins a Grammy for performing You Give Me Fever in a comedy with a Muppet? (Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go has mature themes.)

