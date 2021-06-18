The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 release date, cast, episodes, theories

Will June ever be truly free? Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will explore this question and others. Hulu renewed the drama for a fifth season even before the Season 4 premiere. The shocking finale ended on a major cliffhanger, after June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) finally took revenge on Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) .

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will likely explore the aftermath of June’s actions, as well as the fallout for pregnant Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). And her choices will have a significant impact on her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle) and her best friend Moira (Moira Wiley).

In the finale, June orchestrated the events to take over Waterford. Then she and a host of former maids killed him, then hung his body on a wall, the kind of punishment inflicted on Gilead. Under his body, written in blood, was the key phrase “Nolite te bastardes carburondorum”.

June has indicated to her husband Luke that she will be leaving their Canadian home, but where will she go? What is she going to do? Showrunner Bruce Miller said EW.com this season 5 will be “definitely Sophie’s choice: the series, as long as you go to someone who made those terrible choices”.

He added, “This is American history, can we get back to normal, or do we need to move on to something new? And that’s where June is at right now.”

And season 5 may not be the end of the story. Miller has previously said the show will last as long as Moss wants to keep doing.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5.

Hulu has yet to set a release date for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The streaming service renewed the drama for Season 5 in December 2020. The announcement was made during the Disney Investor Day presentation months before Season 4 even premiered.

As for the release date of Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale, we can make an educated guess. The show’s first three seasons were released one year apart in April 2017, April 2018, and June 2019. Season 4 was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, like so many other television and film productions, and no. ‘was only broadcast in April 2021.

Productions resumed, although filming was slowed down by the need to adhere to health and safety protocols. Still, it’s possible the show will follow the schedule before and return in April 2022.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast

The cast for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will be directed by Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, formerly known as Offred during her tenure as a maid in Gilead.

While the show hasn’t confirmed anyone else’s return, Moss will likely be joined by Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, wife of Commander Fred Waterford. She is currently pregnant and detained in Canada, and does not know that her husband is dead.

Speaking of who, we can see Joseph Fiennes again as Commander Fred Waterford despite the character’s death in the finale. The Handmaid’s Tale often features flashbacks in the past. Showrunner Miller told EW.com: “I think we will definitely see Fred again.”

Other actors likely to appear in Season 5 include:

OT Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, June’s husband

Samira Wiley as June’s best friend Moira Strand

Alexis Bledel as Dr Emily Malek, a former maid

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine, former Waterford driver and June’s lover

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements, a woman who supervises maids

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo, a recovered maid with one eye

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence, a top Gilead official and June’s last commander

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue, the former Martha of Waterford now living in Canada

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, US government official in Canada

Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole, June and Luke’s daughter

Stephen Kunken as Commander Warren Putnam, Former Commander of Janine

Ever Carradine as Naomi Putnam, Warren’s Wife

Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes, the former wife of a commander and now a maid

Since The Handmaid’s Tale contains a lot of flashbacks, it’s possible that we will see a number of actors from the past, including: Cherry Jones as Holly Maddox, June’s mother; Clea DuVall as Sylvia, Emily’s wife; Nina Kiri as Alma, a servant; Bahia Watson as Brianna, a maid; Edie Inksetter as Aunt Elizabeth; Jeananne Goossen as Aunt Ruth; Zawe Ashton as Oona, Moira’s ex-girlfriend; Amy Landecker as Ms. MacKenzie, Hannah’s assigned mother.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episodes …

Hulu’s renewal announcement did not indicate how many episodes will be in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Seasons 1 and 4 each had 10 episodes, while seasons 2 and 3 had 13.

Season 5 may have 10 episodes or less, as the pandemic has caused delays and production slowdowns. If the show’s creative team wants her to come back sooner rather than later, they can choose to make a season shorter.

How did The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale end?

In The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, June met Fred Waterford, apparently to say goodbye to him before heading to Zurich and making a plea deal with the international tribunal that secured his freedom. However, their meeting clearly left her unsatisfied and prompted June to find a way to prevent Fred from breaking free.

June approached Mark Tuello while he was jogging and asked him to lead her to a location. There they found Commander Lawrence with an offer. If they delivered Fred, Gilead would free 22 women who had been captured while working for the resistance.

Mark agreed and just as Fred was leaving for Zurich he was arrested and then driven into “no man’s land”. Commander Lawrence met him there, but quickly handed him over to Commander Nick Blaine.

Nick took Fred to the woods, where they were met in June. After kissing Nick and saying goodbye to him, she removed Fred’s handcuffs. When he started to thank her, she hissed. A group of former maids emerged from the woods and June told Fred to run away.

He fled, with June and the other maids chasing him. Then Fred tripped and June started beating him, followed by the other women.

In the morning, the bloody women got into their cars to go home. June quietly entered her house and went up to the nursery to kiss her daughter Nichole. When her husband, Luke, found them, he saw the blood on June’s face and instantly knew she had. He collapsed to the ground in devastation.

“I’m sorry,” June told him. “Just give me five minutes with her and then I’m off.”

Meanwhile, a flash reveals that Fred’s headless body hangs on a wall. Below, written in blood, is the sentence “Nolite te bastardes carburondorum”.

In the detention center, a calm Serena works on her computer. Outside, a postwoman opens a package addressed to her. Outside falls Fred’s wedding ring … and his finger.