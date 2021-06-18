Dhanush loved playing the notorious gangster Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram, thank you Karthik Subbaraj

On Thursday, June 17, Dhanush took to Twitter to thank his director Karthik Subbaraj for writing the character of Suruli and giving him the opportunity to play the role. Jagame Thandhiram is scheduled for release on Netflix at 12:30 p.m. today (June 18). It stars Dhanush, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, and several others, in prominent roles.

DHANUSH THANKS KARTHIK SUBBARAJ FOR JAGAME THANDHIRAM

Dhanush, who was last seen on the big screen in Karnan, will be seen in Jagame Thandhiram, which will be released on Netflix. The film revolves around Madurai’s gangster Suruli (Dhanush) who fights with Peter (James Cosmo) in London. Speaking to Twitter ahead of the films’ release, Dhanush thanked director Karthik Subbaraj as well as all of the cast and crew. He wrote: Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for jagame thandiram and #suruli I loved every moment of working with you and playing the most notorious gangster #suruli, all credit goes to you and your lovely team (sic).

Here is the post:

Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for jagame thandiram and #suruli I loved working with you and playing the most notorious gangster #suruli all credit goes to you and your lovely team. pic.twitter.com/eEvqhqqSas Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 17, 2021

WHAT IS JAGAME THANDHIRAM FROM?

Based in London, Jagame Thandhiram tells the story of gangsters. With intense footage and drama, the Jagame Thandhirams trailer and first posters have already intrigued fans. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and already the heroes’ introductory song, Rakita Rakita, is causing a stir. The film will be released on Netflix today at 12:30 p.m.

Although Jagame Thandhiram was due out in 2020, he has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic shaking the country, producer Sashikanth decided to release the film on Netflix.

