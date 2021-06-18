Will there be another season?





There is no doubt that Elite Season 4 officially kicked off summer in style. The guilty pleasure has returned with all new episodes featuring our favorite characters and new faces causing even more trouble in the sacred halls of Las Encinas. Everything is ready for Elite season 5. Since the Spanish-language teenage series managed to enjoy a fervent fandom and acclaim throughout its airing, it is anything but a given that Elite will continue as long as the story captivates its audience. Fortunately, we already know the fate of the fan favorite ahead of the events of Season 4. In Elite season 4, the series picks up on the sequel to the previous series, as well as the abridged intermediate series Elite: Short Stories. Season 4’s short prelude featured a few characters in each of the four chapters to bridge the gap between the seasons. But will there be a Elite season 5 to follow the latest batch of jaw-dropping new episodes? Here’s everything you need to know about the series, including if the series has been renewed or canceled and when the next season could air on Netflix. Will there be an Elite season 5? In February 2021, even before the premiere of the fourth season, Netflix renewed Elite for a fifth season. Along with the Season 5 announcement, a pair of new characters have also been teased for the new season in addition to the exciting new characters we met in Season 4. While Netflix has generously let us know that we don’t have to worry about the series ending on a cliffhanger, we still don’t know what the future holds for the series beyond Season 5. That could be the end for Las Encinas or there could be another season (or more!) afterwards. When is Elite season 5 coming out? Since Elite having never passed more than a year between seasons, we can guarantee that Season 5 will air in 2022. Now, what exactly month the next season will drop on Netflix is ​​another story, as the series never has. adhered to a particular schedule. The first season aired in October, the second in September, the third in March, and the fourth in June. Fortunately, we know that Season 4 and Season 5 were shot back-to-back, meaning there hasn’t been as much of a hiatus in between or as much production time as shows like The witcher and Shadow and bone. Elite Season 5 began filming in February 2021, and judging by the five-month sprint of season 4 production, filming is slated to end this summer. (Keep an eye on your favorite Instagram accounts Elite stars!) Given the time allotted for post-production, Season 5 could arrive as early as spring 2022. Still, anything is possible and the next batch of episodes could also air in the summer, according to the fourth season. As always, stay tuned for more updates on Elite season 5!







