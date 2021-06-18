Entertainment
Rita Moreno is just a girl who decided to embark on a new documentary
She found a way out in the role that won her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The ultimate model became, to my surprise, Anita in West Side Story, a Hispanic girl who respected and had a sense of self-worth. I had never played a Hispanic girl who had these qualities, so Anitavery late in the day literally became my role model, she says.
However, even this career-defining role was sometimes busy. Moreno tells me the story of a day on the set of West Side Story where she expressed to the makeup artist that she wasn’t comfortable with the makeup she had to wear to play Anita, makeup considerably darker than her natural skin color. The man literally said to me: What are you, racist? said Moreno, still hurt by the memory. She never mentioned it again. Even after winning the Oscar, she did not work in Hollywood for several years, repeatedly turning down offers to star in films about violence in the Latino community.
I couldn’t find a job, she recalls, mystified. I had just won the Oscar and the Golden Globe, and it didn’t help anything because I couldn’t get a movie that had nothing to do with gangsters or gangs on a much smaller scale than West Side Story. It broke my heart.
Despite all the grief, Morenos’ effervescent spirit shines through, both in the documentary and during our phone call. She speaks fondly of dancing for Grandpa in Puerto Rico at the age of 4 and learned early on that she loved the attention it gave her. Some people are just meant to be who they are. They’re just wired like that. Throughout our calling, she often comes across as someone approaching 60 rather than someone turning 90 in December, quick-witted, sharp as a point and full of energy. This energy is clearly visible in the doc each time she steps onto the podium to accept another award. I’m the loudest person you’ve ever met, Moreno tells me proudly. I am loud. I laugh loudly. I think my hobby is laughing, she says, then laughs as if to prove her point.
I ask Moreno if there is anything she wishes she could have done differently in her career. Well what could do I do it differently? She answers. I can’t think of anything except persevere. She attributes her ability to persevere to her mother, Rosa Mara, who was a lady in the sweat shop by her count. I really think in some ways I’m built like my mother, she tells me. She just had this tremendous amount of resilience.
Resilience is something Moreno hopes people will take away Just a girl who decided to go. [The film] was meant to encourage people to, so to speak, get over it, she said. Still, she sometimes wonders what her career might have been like without the various setbacks she encountered along the way. What could have been? she said wistfully. Through the power of therapy, however, she comes to terms with her past. Being a person who has learned to accept this, I accept this. But not fortunately.
Even so, looking back on her historic career, Moreno finds it hard to believe all she has achieved. You know how you live your life and you think, My God, I never thought of it as such a big deal? she says. When I have finished seeing [Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It] in a screening room a few months ago, I remember getting up from the seat with my daughter and saying to her: Wow, that’s a lifetime. The word simply does not apply.
