Disneyland is keeping some changes from the COVID era, dropping others

The pre-pandemic version of Disneyland could be gone forever.

California lifted most of its coronavirus safety restrictions this week, and the parks at Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort continue to reopen in phases, but a handful of COVID-era changes will persist.

I don’t mean we’re going to go back as before, said Josh DAmaro, president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, of park management on Thursday. I want to be really smart in the way we do it.

With government-imposed attendance caps and physical distancing requirements ending, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks are expected to relaunch several rides, musical acts and nightly extravagances over the next few weeks and other attractions later this summer.

In some ways, parks will never revert to pre-pandemic operations. Disney executives say the 15-month shutdown has helped them rethink how best to handle one of the resort’s biggest headaches: the huge crowd of Disney-loving visitors.

This includes maintaining a reservation system that has been adopted to manage the number of visitors within the capacity limits imposed by the state and the continued use of a virtual queue system designed to give everyone park visitors a chance to visit the most popular attractions.

The annual pass program that was canceled in January and which experts blamed for some of the park’s congestion issues will be replaced with a membership program that will reflect the behavior of our superfans, DAmaro said, adding that more details will be released relatively soon.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and reopened on April 30 this year under a slew of COVID-19 restrictions. When the state lifted most of those restrictions on Tuesday, parks largely followed suit. Visitors to the park will no longer have their temperature taken when entering the property.

Parkgoers who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in parks. And Disney won’t require proof of vaccination, visitors will simply need to certify that they are in compliance.

The shutdown came less than a year after Disneyland opened its billion-dollar Star Wars: Galaxys Edge, the largest expansion in parks history. The second and most anticipated of the expansions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opened in January 2020 only to be shut down by the pandemic two months later.

Before the closure, the station employed around 32,000 workers. DAmaro said the resort has around 15,000 returning staff and expects to hire hundreds more in the coming months. It is still unclear when or if the station will return to its pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Since the parks reopened, the attractions have been brought online in phases. The new land that was slated to open last summer’s Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure opened on June 4, drawing huge crowds in the first few weeks. The Disneyland Band is scheduled to return on Friday; other musical groups, such as the jazz quintet Five and Dime, are expected to return later this month.

Disneylands Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Storybook Land Canal Boats are slated to reopen next week.

The park’s nightly fireworks will return on July 4. Parades and opportunities to meet costumed characters are expected to return at an unspecified later date.

The Disneyland monorail and the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage route remain closed, with no reopening date announced.

While many attractions are still offline, the parks have welcomed pre-pandemic crowds since the state’s restrictions were lifted. Wait times for the most popular rides, such as the Indiana Jones Adventure, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Space Mountain, jumped to over 40 minutes Thursday afternoon.

DAmaro attributes the recent crowd size to pent-up demand from Disney fans who have been away for over a year. The desire to live the Disney experience has grown stronger during the pandemic, he said.

One way to deal with returning crowds, he said, will be to continue to require ticket holders to also book a reservation for the day they wish to use their tickets. Both parks are full almost every day for the next two weeks, according to the seaside resort reservation calendar.

A virtual queue system managed through the Disneyland app was introduced in 2019 to manage crowds at Star Wars: Galaxys Edge. A similar queuing system is used at the new Avengers campus. When the crowds are small, visitors can roam the campus freely. At peak times, they must enter via the Web Slingers route regulated by the queue system.

Despite social media posts from park visitors complaining about not having access to the Superhero Campus in the first few days after it opened, DAmaro said the virtual queue system is a solid tool that guarantees that most park visitors can visit the new campus.

I feel like we’ve done a really good job of preparing for this next era of theme park experience, he said.