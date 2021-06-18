“Choir of Man” brings joy back to Playhouse Square

The unbridled glee in “The Choir of Man” is the kind of therapeutic spectacle we all need as viewers finally begin to come together.

The concert-style celebration show, which takes place in a live pub on stage at the Mimi Ohio Theater in Playhouse Square, has the distinction of being the first tour of the United States since the pandemic closed in March 2020.

Yes, it happened in northeast Ohio. And this is the first live show at Playhouse Square in 15 months.

The nine-man cast, accompanied by a four-man group, perform in front of a 25% capacity audience for the first month of the race, until July 11. The Cleveland run has just been extended and will last two more weeks, through July 25, at up to 40% capacity, said Gina Vernaci, president and CEO of Playhouse Square.

Re-experiencing the joy of performing live at Playhouse Square was an emotional and defining moment at “The Choir of Man,” which I saw on Tuesday night. As “narrator” Denis Grindel put it, “To say it’s good to be back might be the understatement of my life.”

“If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we need a place to commune. That’s what humans do. We’re social animals,” the Irishman later said.

He pointed out something most of us probably don’t think about: the word “pub” is short for pub. And in this pub, nicknamed “The Jungle”, there came one, come all.

The show, designed by Andrew Kay and Nic Doodson in the UK in 2017, normally invites spectators on stage for a beer and a dance. This couldn’t have happened as Playhouse Square is re-emerging from the pandemic, but theatergoers were still able to enjoy some audience participation.

People can sit back and relax as the actors, working hard before the show even starts, goof up on stage together and rush (masked) into the house with long wooden sticks with slits containing three. beers, serving them to the public.

The nine-member cast includes singer-actors from the UK, Ireland and even one from the US. They are joined by a rock band of four (violinist Miles Brett, guitarist Jack Hartigan, drummer Zach Okonkwo and bassist Caleb Wilson) who perform on the deck above and also fit well downstairs in the pub. .

Grindel admitted that they left American Keith Klein, “The Bore,” for his stellar vocals, and it’s perfectly clear why by the time we hear his stunning, classic vocals. The Kansas City, Missouri opera bass-baritone sang a “The Impossible Dream” from “The Man from the Channel.”

Yes, they are good looking guys, as advertised. But most important is their joy of performing and their ability to connect with the audience so that we too can revel in the party on stage.

And boy, can these guys sing? The show is packed with gloriously harmonized melodies, including Broadway, pop, rock, R&B and folk.

In one of the highlights of the show, these singers create a breathtaking sound experience with “Chandelier” by Sia a cappella.

These performers are experts at engaging audiences, making them applaud and singing songs such as “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”. In this issue, cute “Piano Man” Ali Higgins tries to perform the well-known Proclaimers song slower and more smoothly. The guys gathered around the piano made it clear that they can’t wait to do it in its original anthem style and they finally got their way.

The show creates refreshing rotations to tunes from artists such as Paul Simon, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Kinks, Queen, Katy Perry, Guns N ‘Roses and many more. Things start off with a bang with the latter’s “Welcome to the Jungle”, followed by the shy fake voice of “Beast” Peter Lawrence on Perry’s “Teenage Dream”.

Later, the very talented “Tapper” Jordan Oliver shows his magic in Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”. Things slow down for Kinks ‘”Waterloo Sunset” and get moving with Grindel’s take on Luther Vandross’ “Dance With My Father”.

The show also has a lot of humor, with “Barman” Lemuel Knights getting sexy with “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” and several guys singing “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers in a “bathroom break” setting. wacky.

These singers are also instrumentalists, including Lawrence on guitar and flute, Oliveron on trumpet, Knights on sax, and Grindel on accordion.

“Choir of Man” has already toured Playhouse Square twice, in 2018 and 2020, but this concert is sure to be the band’s most memorable moment in Cleveland. Performers wrapped up the party Tuesday in style, including Fun’s “Some Nights,” where the cast walked across the stage and created a song with plastic cups, forming an impressive chorus line at the bottom of the line. stage to show their movements.

Fittingly, the celebration of rousing live music ended with the beautiful a cappella folk song “Parting Glass”.

Details

Show: “The Choir of Man”

When: Until July 25, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. most Saturdays; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. most Sundays; no performance on July 4, 16, 20 or 22

Or: Mimi Ohio Theater, Playhouse Square

Cost:$ 59 to $ 79

Reservations: playhousesquare.org or216-241-6000