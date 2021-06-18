Rockumentary sheds light on ‘Sparks Brothers’





FILM CRITIC “THE SPARKS BROTHERS Rated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and AMC Boston Common. Note: A- How do you rock a pop art group that a lot of people have never heard of? If you’re Edgar Wright from Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, and the Upcoming Last Night in Soho, you bring together the Sparks brothers themselves – Ron and Russell Mael from the existing group Sparks – and a lot of their collaborators and fans and you. chronicle their decades-long careers from start to finish. Among those fans are Mike Myers, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman and Paul – watch him in Sparks’ brother’s drag in a clip – McCartney. Someone describes the group as an anomaly. Another says they are the best British band to come from America. We learn that there are 25 Sparks albums (some of them are named after the band Halfnelson). Ron, who wears the Hitler / Chaplin mustache, plays keyboards, writes music and scowls. Russell, the beautiful, sings and dances frantically. Some album art features Ron as a puppeteer and Russell as a puppet and Ron as a ventriloquist and Russell as a model. But it is their stable and fraternal relationship that has united them for more than 50 years. Their music is quirky, satirical, and quirky with a recurring theme of not being good enough (a judgment they could gladly accept as an epitaph). But while they may have been overlooked by the hordes, they do have a dedicated following and their fans include bands such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duran Duran, and many more. Russell remembers when they saw The Blackboard Jungle (1955) and how Bill Haley & His Comets ‘Rock Around the Clock, which plays on the opening credits, changed the brothers’ lives. Their first song, Computer Girl, was written before either of the brothers knew what a computer was. One of the duo’s early hits, This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us (1974) from their groundbreaking album Kimono My House, takes on extra meaning from brothers. Hit songs followed, such as The Number One Song in Heaven, a 1979 co-production by Giorgio Moroder, When I’m with You (1980), Cool Places (1983), with rhythm guitarist and co-singer of Go -Go Jane Weildin, and When Do I Get to Sing ‘My Way’, a 1994 hit in Germany. The Sparks brothers are interested in cinema and have tried unsuccessfully to collaborate with directors Jacques Tati and Tim Burton. Most recently, they released a radio musical album titled The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman (2010). Like Alex Winter’s wonderful 2020 documentary Zappa, Wright brings together a wealth of material from album covers, European and American television appearances, amateur films, other archival footage and current talks, and the result is both a creation and the story of an enigma: a group that connected with some people and not others and influenced many other groups, and are still creating new ones works daily. As Beck, who has the final say, observes at the end, music is an ecosystem and some bands are the bees of it. Get moving, Sparks. (The Sparks Brothers contain profanity.)

