Rey Mysterio admits teaming up with son Dominik extended his WWE career

Rey Mysterio said The independent that teaming up with his son Dominik in WWE helped extend his long and incredible career in the ring.

The decorated veteran, 46, is currently half of the reigning SmackDown tag team champions alongside Dominik, 24.

On top of that, the legendary figure is currently in the midst of a high-profile singles feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns arguably the most outstanding performer in all of WWE right now.

That Mysterio still performs at such a high level is hardly surprising, and a career that began in the late 1980s shows little sign of ending anytime soon.

In some 17 years in WWE through two spells, he has won almost everything as a former WWE Champion, Heavyweight and Intercontinental to name a few of his accolades, not to mention a victory in the World. Royal Rumble too.

By the turn of the millennium he was an immensely popular figure in WCW, then the on-screen and off-screen nemesis of WWE, his historic journey in wrestling seeing him enjoy the success and adulation of fans at. around the world.

Rey Mysterio to challenge Universal title on SmackDown this Friday (WWE)

Yet in 2021, he continues to hover, flip, and fly around the ring as if it was he and not his son who was enjoying the formative years of his career.

Pressed on that longevity and how long his body can allow him to push so many limits at a relatively older age, Mysterio points to Dominiks coming to WWE, saying: I think I’ve had my second wind. when my son jumped into the ring.

It happened so quickly and because of it I’m really having a great time right now to be able to share the ring and make the story together.

It allows me to focus on my injuries and fatigue, and it pushes and motivates me to keep going.

So at the moment, I have no idea when my body is going to say, kick it out!

The family affair is likely to continue for a while, and not least because Rey and Dominik have tag team titles to defend. They became the first father-son duo to hold such a title in WWE history.

The elder Mysterio was scheduled to meet Reigns at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this Sunday before the company moves the fight to Friday night where it will air as part of a televised episode of SmackDown.

With the weekend event still almost certain to have a Universal Title fight in some way, it seems likely that Friday’s clash will simply lead to something more Sunday, potentially with Dominik committing to it. to try to overthrow Reigns to avenge any loss to his father.

Domink Mysterio was a hit in WWE (WWE)

Regardless of how the storyline unfolds, the Mysterios will almost certainly be at the heart of it, with Dominik still less than a year away from a WWE opener against Seth Rollins last year in SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s event also includes a WWE Championship match for Scots Drew McIntyre.

What has been billed as McIntyres’ final stab in attempting to regain the title from titular Bobby Lashley will also take place in a Hell in a Cell.

Rhea Ripley puts her Raw Womens Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair, while SmackDown champion Bianca Belair fights back against Bayley.

Alexa Bliss meets Shayna Baszler in what is, at the time of writing, the only other fight of the nights.

WWE Hell in a Cell airs Sunday night through Monday morning in the UK. Fans can watch the action at 1 a.m. on BT Sport Box Office and WWE Network. Visit wwe.com to learn more.