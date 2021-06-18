Kourtney Kardashian rides Travis Barker while kissing





Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker’s PDA train is going full steam ahead. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, on Thursday posted a pair of sexy snaps on Instagram, in which she straddled Blink-182’s drummer, 45, during a makeup session in a recording studio. Captioning the footage with a slew of emojis, including ‘fire’ animation and a pair of hearts, the internet had a lot to say about the sizzling shots of Kardashian, as did Barker himself. “My baby,” the musician commented, while Kardashian’s sister Khlo Kardashian wrote, ”. Barker, who started dating Kardashian in January, shared the same photos on his Instagram story, showing the Poosh founder wearing denim cuts, a white tank top and a black bra. Kardashian, who has been linked with Barker since January, wore denim shorts, a white tank top and a black bra. Instagram Since making their romance official on Instagram in February, Kardashian and Barker haven’t shied away from public displays of affection. In April, Kardashian shared a photo of herself straddling Barker while wearing a thong-style bikini. “Just Like Heaven,” she captioned the post at the time, referencing a song from The Cure. Unsurprisingly, the chemistry between Kardashian and Barker has been described as “hot,” according to body language pro Blanca Cobb. “Kourtney and Travis are connected from their lips to their hips,” expert Cobb said cosmopolitan in response to the couple’s PDA-filled photo. “They’re all about a physical connection with Kourtney’s lips locked to his and her ass tucked into her hands. Let’s put it this way: the heat is on! she added later. Barker and Kardashian, pictured here in June, have been rolling the PDA train in recent months. BENS / BACKGRID Kardashian, who appeared on Thursday’s ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ reunion special, previously dated model Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6. , and her 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Barker, meanwhile, was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008. Moakler, who has criticized Barker and Kardashian’s burgeoning romance, has two children with his ex: son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.







