Katie Thurston’s clues about the end





Ready to find The One! Katie thurston knew exactly what she was looking for before starting her journey on The bachelorette and she wasn’t ready to settle for less. Fans met Katie during Matt james season 25 of The single person, which aired in early 2021, and she quickly became a favorite for her outspokenness and positive personality. During the After the final rose special in March, she was announced as the lead role in Season 17 of The bachelorette, with another alum from season 25 michelle young following in his footsteps for season 18. She’s a modern day Cinderella [story] for me Katie said Hello america at the time. I don’t know anything about men yet. I don’t know what they look like. I don’t even know how many men there are here. Filming began in New Mexico later in the month and ended earlier than expected, a source said. Us weekly exclusively. Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent them packing her bags, the insider noted in April 2021. To help him through this difficult experience, former officials Kaitlyn bristowe and Tayshia Adams offered their expert advice in place of the ousted host Chris Harrison, who officially left the franchise amid a backlash in his defense of Rachel kirkconnell. The dynamic duo brought a different energy to the ensemble and were delighted to help Katie find love. She keeps her options open, said Kaitlyn We in June 2021, noting that the first impression became a winner Greg Grippo really stood out for them. Upon entering the series, Katie knew she would want to go away engaged to her future husband. I’m looking for a mature man who can get by, figure out what he’s signed up for is share a girlfriend right now and do his best she said We, noting that she was incredibly serious about the process. If the thought of being engaged scares you, then you’re not ready to be with me. Although she was swept away by Greg and a handful of other stars on the first night of her season, one of Katies’ co-hosts warned her not to fall too hard too fast. Kaitlyn said: Don’t fall in love with a person the first night, be open, ”she recalls. And then Tayshia was the one that said, you know, Surrender to the process. Trust the journey. While the road to a relationship has come with its fair share of ups and downs, Katie wouldn’t have done it any other way. I’m happy, she teased her final decision in June 2021. Keep scrolling to see all of the times Katie hinted at the end of her season:

