How Kevin Can F ** k himself was created

The McRobertss lounge under multi-camera lights.

Photo: Jojo Whilden / AMC

The same room with a fourth wall and ceiling added for a single camera scene.

Photo: Jojo Whilden / AMC

When they started to argue Kevin, Armstrong and DiGregorio came up with a show that felt like it was moving between an episode of Roseanne and the film by David O. Russells The fighter, two divergent views of blue collar family life. Transitions had to be focused without being too drastic to be cut seamlessly and just be something you don’t even think about as you watch, Dokoza says.

The audio really helps you get out of the multi-camera and straight into Allisons’ point of view, Rodriguez says. In the pilot, a ringing in Allisons head often signals the switch. Slamming a door in the multi-cam works as an efficient way to cut to the single cam. There are also Easter eggs scattered around the multi-camera that confirms information we’ve learned elsewhere, like the brand new sneakers Kevin still wears as proof that he really spent all the couple’s savings on frivolous things. for himself.

Decorator Tony Fanning used the same sets for the venues that appear in both formats, tilting both sides for multi-camera purposes and sliding into a fourth wall and ceiling for the single. Surprisingly, none of the other details, down to the table lamps, change at all. What changes is the way these environments are filmed and lit: while the multi-camera makes the house open and welcoming, for the single camera, Rodriguez and Dokoza have chosen angles that capture the fourth wall and the ceiling. . Sunlight penetrates sparingly, making everything darker and more dreary.

Fanning had to carefully calibrate the color palette to make it work in both versions. You couldn’t go too crazy with the pattern and the brightness of the colors, because it would look fake or fake in the single-camera world, he says. The paint, wallpaper, and other parts have been nicked and scuffed to appear worn and torn, but not to the point of being worn and torn to the point of not looking out of place in the multi-camera. The costumes also played a dual role. In the pilot, Allison tears a hole in her sweater in the single camera, but we never see the problem in the multi-camera scenes; he’s covered in a jacket and the cameras don’t zoom in close enough to capture him.

In so many ways Kevin can fuck himself tells her audience to take a closer look at Allison, the jokes that strike, the gender dynamics on TV and in real life, and how human beings, especially women, can better support each other. The series comes during a pandemic that has caused particularly intense stress for women and may have already made some think about the same issues that plague Allison: what they want their life or marriage to be, and if it is. even possible to get there from where they are now.

I think if this show can get just one woman to see herself and say, Oh that’s right. This is the life I could have for the rest of my life, but I don’t want it. I want to change, so I think the show will have been a huge success, says Murphy. She’s hoping the opening scene, where Allison smashes her glass of beer, resonates with everyone who got her after last year. I wish millions and millions and millions of women that they just had a nice, fake mug of beer to break, she said. Because, oh which comes out a lot of repressed aggressiveness.