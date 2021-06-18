What parents need to know about recent movies





Skater girl is an uplifting tale to enjoy as a family, with the caveat that young children unfamiliar with India may find aspects of the social context confusing or sad. They will also need to read the subtitles as the film is shot in Hindi and English. The story of a British Indian woman searching for her roots in a rural Indian village who finds new motivation when she meets a group of school children who have never seen a skateboard before. With the help of a friend, she provides them with all the boards and gear, giving them not only new possessions, but also new opportunities for exploration and growth. By obtaining land and funds to build a skate park, the woman is making a strong case for the importance of providing children, especially girls, with such opportunities. The poverty of the village children, who all made their own riding boards or wheeled toys out of leftover scraps and never saw an electronic tablet, contrasts starkly with the relative wealth and surplus of toys many children have today. Likewise, the treatment of girls and women in this Indian village can also be an eye-opener: they have fewer opportunities in life and decisions are regularly made for them. The main character, teenage Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta), is forced by her father to skip school and do his work and chores, and ultimately to be forced into an arranged marriage. . The father will also not let his wife work outside the house, and he has seen his wife and daughter screaming, slapping and pushing. When allowed to return to school, Prerna does not have the appropriate uniform or enough money for a textbook. The village has unspoken rules on different castes, including separate water fountains and groups of friends. With so little, Prerna and the other children in the village show care and gratitude for the few possessions they have and all they receive. Prerna takes a big risk in the end to follow her dreams, and it pays off. The language includes hell and shut up. (109 minutes)

