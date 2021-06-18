Entertainment
Top 10 Potential Opponents For Aleister Black Outside Of WWE | Launderer report
WWE has a massive roster of talent, so it’s rarely surprising when a star comes out. However, the sudden end of Aleister Black’s run in the business was still a shock.
From his stint on NXT to the multiple start-stop spurts on Raw and SmackDown, few have shown more potential without real follow-up than the Dutchman. Unleashing a natural talent at his level is dangerous, considering what other promotions can do with him.
He will now go by the name Tommy End, his old nickname before joining WWE, and it seems likely that he will soon be looking to make a big impact on business outside of Vince McMahon’s empire.
In his first interview since leaving WWE the Oral sessions with Renée Paquette, the 36-year-old said he has a list of wrestlers he wants to face.
End has made it clear that he is interested in two major promotions: All Elite Wrestling and Impact given the talent of both companies. He mentioned stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Sami Callihan and more.
He also made it clear that he would like to return to Japan and that he is willing to fight just about anyone.
Here are the most exciting opponents in the world who can help him show off his skills. Our list will not include anyone he has wrestled with recently, like Andrade El Idolo, although it would be an exciting rematch.
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega has long been considered one of the best in the world, and his recent work has confirmed it. Currently holding championships in AEW, Impact Wrestling and AAA, he has dominated the industry while putting on great matches on multiple fronts.
His fast, high-impact style is similar to End’s, although the Dutchman is a stronger striker while Omega is more of a full performer. The two wouldn’t need a lot of time to create a fantastic matchup together.
Jon moxley
When former Dean Ambrose left WWE in April 2019, he instantly changed the game in AEW as Jon Moxley. End might not be such a big signing, but he could work well with Mox who could be one of AEW’s best productions in 2021 or beyond.
End is a much more polished performer than Moxley and might overwhelm the scrappy brawler. The story of Mox trying to confront someone as dangerous as End out of sheer force of will would be something special to watch.
Eddie kingston
Much like Mox, Eddie Kingston is a rambling fighter who often works from below against his opponents. He and End would be an ideal fit in the ring together.
What would make it work so well is that End can tackle Moxley and Kingston together from the start and have some fantastic matches with the two. There are a lot more stories and games for the Dutchman in AEW, but these two would help establish it in a way no one will forget.
Sami callihan
Few people define Impact Wrestling better than Sami Callihan. An immensely talented and unorthodox performer, he has made a few mistakes in the past but has become a symbolic leader for the company.
His frenzied style is reminiscent of Moxley’s, which makes sense considering the two used to team up together. He and End can put together an equally physical and intense match together, and Callihan is good at selling a full story.
momentum
Most of the performers on this list are forwards who can tie the final kick for the punch, but Moose is a very different type of performer. He’s a former NFL offensive lineman who made the transition to wrestling in 2012. It took him a while to find his place, but he’s become one of the Impact’s best.
End said he wanted to take on Moose, and he fought an equally athletic performer in Bobby Lashley who pushed him to adjust his style and put on one of his last good WWE matches.
It’s a chance to adjust further and compete with one of the best around. End will look more dangerous than ever if he manages to defeat someone like Moose.
Josh Alexander
The X-Division champion is perhaps the best he has ever been. Her work with the stacked X Division talent on Impact was the show’s highlight for most weeks.
He’s the kind of generational talent that anyone can work well with. He’s a technical artist who can push End to dig into his bag of stuff and use more submissions while willingly trading shots in the middle of the ring.
Kazuchika Okada
Kazuchika Okada is the gold standard of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. When talking about anyone working in Japan, their name should be included. It’s also great for fighting End, given their comparable styles.
It’s a dream match anywhere in the world and could be staged by a race in the G1 Climax by the end of 2022. He’s the kind of wrestler who brings a unique threat to every match and will challenge certainly The Rainmaker at the highest level. .
Shingo takagi
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi won last year. An immensely talented performer, his performances make it clear that he could be the best in the world right now.
Anyone would want to face a world champion, but End would also be a great choice in the ring here. The Dutchman’s physical style will pair well with the hard-hitting attack of the IWGP champion.
Minoru Suzuki
While there are many names that might come across as the third best option for dealing with End in NJPW such as Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito or Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki is far too perfect, especially given the story the two might tell. together.
Suzuki has often been known to play the demon of New Japan. He destroys and shatters his opponents. If End continues the character work he developed at the end of WWE, he would be the only man who could play the demon in conflict with this Japanese legend.
There are so many more interesting contenders for Fin to face in the long run, but there might not be a hotter independent wrestler right now than Nick Gage.
Recently featured on Dark Side of the Ring because of his sometimes controversial past, Gage is the World Champion in Game Changer Wrestling and is targeted by wrestlers outside of the promotion including Jon moxley and Matt Cardona.
Gage is a brawler known for his extremely violent matches. He brutalizes every winning or losing opponent. End can work with it all, even if he doesn’t want to wrestle in a direct death match.
The two can face off with pure combat focus. End’s strikes will look even more brutal in response to Gage’s vicious strikes. The GCW World Championship would be a fascinating prize to put on the line for the Dutchman, who would seek to create a new CV after WWE.
