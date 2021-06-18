Top 10 Potential Opponents For Aleister Black Outside Of WWE | Launderer report

0 out of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has a massive roster of talent, so it’s rarely surprising when a star comes out. However, the sudden end of Aleister Black’s run in the business was still a shock.

From his stint on NXT to the multiple start-stop spurts on Raw and SmackDown, few have shown more potential without real follow-up than the Dutchman. Unleashing a natural talent at his level is dangerous, considering what other promotions can do with him.

He will now go by the name Tommy End, his old nickname before joining WWE, and it seems likely that he will soon be looking to make a big impact on business outside of Vince McMahon’s empire.

In his first interview since leaving WWE the Oral sessions with Renée Paquette, the 36-year-old said he has a list of wrestlers he wants to face.

End has made it clear that he is interested in two major promotions: All Elite Wrestling and Impact given the talent of both companies. He mentioned stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Sami Callihan and more.

He also made it clear that he would like to return to Japan and that he is willing to fight just about anyone.

Here are the most exciting opponents in the world who can help him show off his skills. Our list will not include anyone he has wrestled with recently, like Andrade El Idolo, although it would be an exciting rematch.