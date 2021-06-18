Entertainment
WandaVision was Elizabeth Olsens’ exercise to reclaim Herand WandasPower
Despite his status as a superhero onscreen, Elizabeth olsen admits to Vanity Shows Joanna robinson that she has panic dreams before starting a new project. This has never been more the case with WandaVision, the Disney + series which imagined Wanda Maximoff and Visions (Paul bettany) married adventures through a sitcom-style lens. But after the show premiered with rave reviews and an enthusiastic fan base, Olsens’ nerves about launching the Marvel TV Empire might fade away, right?
That is until she dresses like the scarlet witch again Sam raimimore to come, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Although a writer Michel waldron compared the main character to Indiana Jones, Olsen insists the end product is more daring than that of the action epics. I think it’s more than a brilliant Indiana Jones movie, which I love Indiana Jones, says Olsen on the latest Little golden men episode, adding, But I feel like something darker is going on.
This week Little golden men podcast is a double Disney + feature film, featuring an interview with Sebastien stan of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (also courtesy of Joanna). she joined Vanity ShowHollywood editor, Jeff Giles, Richard Lawson, and Katey rich in a conversation about Witness, which gave Harrison ford his only Oscar nomination to date. Other hot topics include poor box office performance of In the heights, Emmy buzz for Bo burnhamNetflix Special Inside, and the latest version of Pixar Luca, that’s coming to Disney + on Friday.
Listen to the episode above and find Little golden men on Apple Podcasts or wherever else you get your podcasts. You can also sign up to receive SMS from us and send us an SMS, via the subtextWe would love to hear from you.
Read a partial transcript of Elizabeth Olsen’s interview below.
You mentioned Wanda stepping into her own power, discovering her power. Something that strikes me as so interesting is that you were working as an executive producer on Sorry for your loss. And I was wondering what has this experience taught you about your power, your ability to influence your acting choices or your acting roles in the future?
It was unbelievable. It was truly one of the best learning experiences I could have had. I saw how anything can be done if I ever wanted to achieve something, which I’m not sure about yet. But I saw how the healthiest way to put on a show, perhaps, is to go to a writers room, do all the travel between the two, editing, color correction and mixing. sound. All the things I wanted to experience, I was able to do on this show. And that created this endless voice in my head that now voices all of her opinions when I’m on set. It’s great to work with. Like, I’m starting to work with another director right now and it’s great to say, when people ask me sometimes, how would you like to work? I wouldn’t really know how to answer that because I’ve always been malleable if other actors like to work in a specific way. I’m cool to be fluid in this area.
Now I can just say, it’s really good for me to have all the information, just so that I don’t have to be wondering in my head and thinking, why are they doing this instead. ? But if I just have the information from Oh that’s a problem, then if I did that instead, I’m not going to try to figure out what the problem is and spend weeks trying to figure out, why are we doing it. us that way? SI know this is now something. I just like having information, even when I’m not a producer. It just helped. I’m sure other actors would say, How the hell would you go about keeping this all straight? And it really rests my brain. It rests my monkey brain, I think. just to have facts and information on how everything is going, why the schedules are changing. Yes, I loved this experience.
