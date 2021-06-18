“Kevin Can F ** k Himself” and “Physical” review: Annie Murphy and Rose Byrne star in different versions of desperate housewives





Aside from one of those titles seemingly designed to drive editors crazy, “Kevin” turns out to be very inventive if a little too slow: a woman whose interactions with her husband play out like an old-fashioned sitcom. , with a trail of laughter, and whose scenes outside of him are shot like an austere drama, where she plots to escape him, with murder being her best option.

The genre approach of this AMC series (which has already premiered on its streaming service) proves to be uplifting in the pilot episode, as Allison (“Schitt’s Creek’s” Annie Murphy) smiles during the sitcom part with her husband Kevin (Eric Petersen), a mushy Neanderthal and sports fan who treats her like little more than a nagging maid.

Living in Worcester, MA, he’s obsessed with local Boston teams and constantly hangs out with his moron best buddy (Alex Bonifer) and dad (Brian Howe), who always seem to be in the living room, in a unique way. . to sitcom families.

Outside of that multi-camera space, Allison is angry in a way sitcom women aren’t allowed to be – living a life of utter desperation, working in the liquor store, and yearning for an old flame. (Raymond Lee) who just moved back to town. As the episodes progress, she increasingly considers getting rid of her husband, but her inability to orchestrate this only reinforces the feeling that she’s wasted her life and doesn’t really know. what to do about it.

Murphy is extremely good at navigating the two worlds, reveling in minor acts of defiance, while the vanity envisioned by series creator Valerie Armstrong represents a playful commentary not only on genre dynamics but on television in general. The structure is reminiscent of how “WandaVision” usurped sitcom conventions through the prism of more serious drama. The eight-episode show would benefit from picking up the pace (four episodes have been previewed), at times feeling as confined by the format as its protagonist. Those quibbles aside, “Kevin” brings a sharp take on the image of sitcom women over the years, being erected as heterosexual women for men who behave like little boys. The extent to which viewers can relate to this might dictate whether “Kevin” will let them laugh or cry, but more importantly, it should leave them thinking. “Physical”, meanwhile, speaks to the aerobics craze of the 1980s in the same way that “GLOW” was about women’s wrestling at that time – that is, providing a backdrop to explore many other issues, including the state of women’s rights at the time. Rose Byrne stars as Sheila, facing an often deaf husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), who works as a teacher in San Diego but has chosen to bid for a political post. He is completely oblivious to his wife’s inner turmoil, articulated through constant narration by the little voice inside his head, which identifies the anger and doubts that plague her, past and present. Sheila almost literally stumbles upon an exercise class led by Bunny (Della Saba), whose boyfriend Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci) is producing side videos that go exotic. Given that the Apple TV + show is narrated via flashback – featuring Sheila as a workout queen – it’s likely going to take its time to masticate in the five-year gap stretching back to 1981, when she is embroiled in both Danny’s campaign and a secret entrepreneurial bid to break free from his invisible shackles by donning aerobics leggings. With its return to California politics during the Reagan years, “Physical” has a lot to say about the times, then and now. But the show spends too much time developing peripheral characters of unequal interest, all the while resorting to Sheila’s outdated storytelling tactics contradicting what comes out of her mouth too often, punctuated by those rare moments of frankness when she says this. than she really thinks. . As noted, “GLOW” clearly represents a close cousin, and fueled by songs that take you back to that time, “Physical” creator Annie Weisman focuses on how women’s priorities have been blatantly dismissed from both at home and in the workplace. . How long “Kevin” and to a lesser extent “Physical” can maintain their routines remains to be seen; Still, in terms of the characters’ resentment and life of silent desperation, you can already feel the burn. “Kevin Can F ** k Himself” premieres June 20 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and airs on AMC +. “Physical” will air June 18 on Apple TV +.

