We are infinitely excited to share this music with our precious audience once again, our audience who gave us so much energy in every concert, an energy that we sorely missed last season, Nelsons said in a statement.

In the initial phases of the season, we can notice some reminders that everything is not as before. The first seven weeks of concerts will have no intermission. No vocal works are planned until mid-winter, when the Tanglewood Festival Chorus returns in style, with Janaceks Glagolitic Mass, conducted by Jakub Hra. Overall, there are few surprises. For those who appreciate the relatively calm approach in which the BSO has settled with Nelsons on the podium, the 2021-22 season will be a welcome homecoming.

However, for those wondering what transformations may have been triggered amid the events of last year, the pandemic; the renewed attention given (by whites) to racism in America; BSO’s refreshing and dynamic virtual concert programs and online offerings, such as the Us: Sessions collaboration with local hip-hop group STL GLD; and the long-standing industry-wide discussions around a more inclusive vision of what classical music and the concert experience could be like, it may seem like nothing has happened since the day when Symphony Hall closed. While the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra appear to be fighting for East Coast response status to the future Los Angeles Philharmonic, the BSO seems content to throw its arms around the past and make some necessary courtesies to the future.

It remains to be seen what will happen when new President and CEO Gail Samuel takes the reins from Mark Volpe, whose retirement takes effect on June 20. Will the former COO of the LA Philharmonic encourage the orchestra to broaden its horizons? Or will it focus more on projects similar to the Tanglewoods Linde Center for Music and Learning, which seem tailor-made to attract richer donors? It is this faction of the audience, and not the city and the community at large, that the upcoming season appears to have been designed for.

Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra with Mitsuko Uchida on piano. Winslow Townson

That’s not to say that there is a shortage of concerts worth the price of admission this season. Nelsons knows what he loves and conducts a lot of it, and he oversees concerts with some of the season’s most notable soloists; violinist Lisa Batiashvili, playing Sibeliuss’s Violin Concerto (Oct 14-16); pianist Mitsuko Uchida, stage commander for Piano Concertos nos. 2 and 4 (January 13-16); on the same concert, violinist Baiba Skride, in Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and soprano Anu Komsi in the world premiere of the orchestral version of Kaija Saariahos Saarikoski Songs (February 24, March 1), and sterling soprano Lise Davidsen in Strausss Last Four Songs (April 21). Nelsons also conducts a Bergs Wozzeck concert, with Bo Skovhus in the title role opposite the powerful American dramatic soprano Christine Goerke in the role of Marie (March 10-12).

Among other conductor programs, highlights include a music program by black composers led by BSO Family Concerts conductor Thomas Wilkins, featuring electric bass champion Victor Wooten playing his own La Leccin Tres (October 28 to 31); conductor Elim Chan’s BSO debut in a program by Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Brian Raphael Nabors (January 20-22); the always welcome duo of Thomas Ads on the podium and Kirill Gerstein on the piano, for Ravels Concerto in D for the left hand and Adss own Concerto for piano and orchestra (January 27-29); the aforementioned Hra-led Glagolitic Mass (February 3-5); Antonio Pappano conducting the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the Boston Symphony Childrens Choir in Brittens War Requiem, with vocal soloists Albina Shagimuratova, Ian Bostridge and Matthias Goerne (March 31-April 2); and the long-awaited subscription debut of BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Rakitina, featuring music by Tchaikovsky, Sibelius and Ellen Reid (April 7-9).

In addition, the BSO will present a free community concert to celebrate the reopening of Symphony Hall on October 3, featuring Nelsons, Wilkins, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and award-winning conductor / music titanium. film John Williams at the head of the orchestra.

Some notable pieces originally slated for the discontinued in-person 2020-21 season will get their due this year, namely Bernard Randss Symphonic Fantasy (April 14-16) and Julia Adolphes Makeshift Castle (January 13-16).

Chamber music was a staple of programming during the virtual season, and the Boston Symphony Chamber Players begin their season at Jordan Hall with a cover of some of this spring’s stars, including Marti Epsteins Komorebi and Jennifer Higdons Autumn Music ( November 7). In January, world premiere of a new piece for chamber ensemble, soprano and baritone by Michael Gandolfi (January 23).

Memberships go on sale July 19 and single tickets will be available August 30.

AZ Madonna can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and the Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.

