Pixars Luca is a fable about sea monsters, friendship and pasta

Luca is arguably the most summery movie Pixars has ever made, a light, sweet, sweet story about a young boy and his best friend going on an adventure to a small Italian town. (They’re both sea monsters too, but we’ll get to that later.) There’s pasta and ice cream, fountains and biking, a mustache-twirling villain, and a starry sky. It’s a little vacation with a good dose of imagination.

Director Enrico Casarosa said the look of his new film is inspired by everything from Renaissance maps haunted around the edges by scaly sea monsters to Japanese woodcuts and his own childhood memories of the summers in southern Italy. It has a smoother, more hand-drawn feel than some of the other Pixar offerings, almost as if its 2D in places, giving a sense of timelessness.

Luca could take place this summer or a century ago. It’s a folk tale, or maybe a fable. And just like these kinds of stories, there’s a wisdom buried inside Luca it changes a bit depending on who is looking at it, like the color of light refracting on a wave.

The story centers on Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), a shy young sea monster who keeps fish by day in a cove off the Italian Riviera. He lives with his mother Daniela (Maya Rudolph), his father Lorenzo (Jim Gaffigan) and the grumpy badass of a grandmother (Sandy Martin). Luca is a good boy. He watches over the fish, which are small, bubbly aerial heads with sheepish manner, and stays clear of the surface. According to his parents, it’s dangerous up there. Especially for sea monsters, which are not themselves dangerous to humans but are seen as such and hunted with fearsome spears. Stay away from humans.

Still, like the Little Mermaid before him, Luca is curious about what’s going on up there. And when he finds random rubbish strewn in the grazing area of ​​his fish, an alarm clock, a small picture, an adjustable wrench, he begins to dream.

One day, another young sea monster named Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) appears to be collecting some of the artifacts. He leads Luca to land. Luca reluctantly follows and discovers to his amazement that he is better equipped to survive above water than he expected. Alberto and Luca are quick friends, bonded by their mutual love for Vespas and ultimately a great adventure in which they embark on a nearby village called Portorosso. They meet a girl named Giulia (Emma Berman), who lives with her fisherman father (Marco Barricelli) and her marshmallow-shaped cat named Machiavelli. She asks for their help to win the annual Portorossos race.

Luca and Alberto constantly fear that they will be discovered as disgusting sea monsters, not as normal boys. And so they always hide their true identity.

In some ways, this is the oldest plot in the book: someone who is a stranger a beast, a poor stepsister, a mermaid, a princess with a hidden power must hide her identity in order to avoid d to be detected among normal people. The message is also familiar, the oldest in Disney canon: don’t be afraid to be yourself, because no one else can be you, and those who love you are the only ones who matter.

LucaThe sunny turn of the story sets her in a coming-of-age tale that is also about overprotective parents (recalling The world of Nemo) and the importance of having a friend who can pull us out of our darkest times. I thought a little about the past years Wolf walkers (a non-Disney movie, and probably better for it), which resonates with some of the same themes.

Despite its many intrigue threads, Luca isn’t the most philosophically complex film Pixar has served, nor the most thoughtful. Characters develop without warning or explanation, which could be irritating if you’re fascinated by Lucathe universe. Although firmly rooted in an old-world Italian village, the evocation is not as bright or comprehensive as a movie like coco.

But Luca gives way to a prismatic variety of readings, a simple allegory with a few different applications. The one he seems to allow, if not outright invite, is that it’s a little fable about the quiet realization of a queer identity. Luca first tells Alberto that he’s a good boy and that it’s bad here. A villain tells him that everyone is afraid of you and disgusts you. Towards the end of the movie we hear that he might never be accepted for who he is, but at least he learns to find people who will accept him anyway. (A quick revelation at the end involving two elderly residents of Portorosso seems to underscore this point.)

This is not the only reading, probably because no matter who you are, you have probably lived through a time when you felt like the one on the outside who must learn to blend in, to go unnoticed in order to save you. Being clumsy, or artistic, or neurodivergent, or less well off than your friends, or just not liking what the crowd likes which can seem dangerous and dangerous, especially for a child whose parents have warned him of a other world. (There is a special thank you in Lucas credits to Tanenbaum Center for Interfaith Understanding, an organization that fights religious prejudices, which gave me a whole new window into what the movie could be.)

Made Luca follow these threads to a meaningful end? Not really. The film is more of a fairy tale than anything else; if a young viewer comes away with some assertiveness about their feeling that they are different, they won’t come with much advice on how to cope with a society that still won’t accept it. Life rarely goes so well. This has always been a problem with telling Disney stories, easy answers and wishful thinking that might set expectations among young audiences that the real world will never meet.

Yet what a work of art means to the public depends on who is viewing it. Luca left all kinds of room for everyone to walk through their story. No matter how you read it, the film is an inventive and bubbly-rendered little comedy with nods to Italian films and Japanese art and a world that seems to have strayed from a storybook and on a screen. It’s a little summer gift, a treasure under the sea.

Luca Premieres only on Disney + on June 18.