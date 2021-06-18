Entertainment
“Rita Moreno” review: documentary praises a multi-faceted performer
The Times pledges to review theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because cinema is risky during this time, readers are reminded to follow health and safety guidelines. as underlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
At the start of the alluring new documentary about her life and work, Rita Moreno gently and hilariously takes aim at Tuptim, the young Burmese concubine she played in the 1956 film The King and Me. Wrinkling his nose and tilting his head in a minuscule parody of his big romantic number (We kiss in a shadow), Moreno wields what looks like a talent trained to find absurdity in a frustrating situation. To become Tuptim and the many other pan-ethnic placeholders assigned to him during his studio contract years, Moreno got dark skinned, wrapped his tongue around a thick accent (or amalgamation of accents), and did his best to animate a ridiculous stereotype. In his words, I just tried to do what I could.
These were the trials of a future national treasure and a Hollywood legend at a time when the industry I didn’t know what to do with a latina, as she put it in 2019. With few parts of substance to come, Moreno has advanced into a role after a dull and humiliating role, smiling and cuddling and pouting and seductive, getting spanked in The Wandering and Falling King. upon her death in Seven Cities of Gold. She had a blast as flashy B-lister Zelda Zanders in Singin in the Rain, one of the few images of the time that didn’t exploit or alter her. Her breakthrough came, of course, with West Side Story, the 1961 hit musical that won her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, a triumph that came with its own compromises: although ‘Anita remains by far Morenos’ most memorable role on the big screen, it was the one she was yet to play coated in dark makeup. Being Puerto Rican, apparently, didn’t qualify her enough to play Puerto Rican.
These outrageous memories, carefully wrapped and presented by director Mariem Prez Riera, are enough to make Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It a revealing and infuriating work for good reason. But I was probably not the only one replaying and rethinking those moments after Morenos’ recent appearance on The Late Show, when she defended Lin-Manuel Miranda against criticism regarding the lack of lead Afro-Latino performers in In the Heights, the film version of his Washington Heights. – musical set. (Miranda is one of several people interviewed in the documentary, which he produced by the executive.) Morenos’ remarks (Can you wait a bit and leave him alone?) Drew much criticism and, in one day she apologized for clearly disdaining black lives that matter in our Latin community.
There is an irony in the fact that Moreno, after presenting a darker version of herself to satisfy 1950s Hollywood racism, was now accused of aligning with the Hollywood colorism of the 2020s. More irony, perhaps, than surprise: She wouldn’t be the first trailblazer to be accused of reinforcing the very status quo she fought for most of her career. Whether that accusation was valid or not, his comments illuminated a larger issue, namely the unfair portrayal burden borne by any major Hollywood production that, like In the Heights, is touted as a late fix. But his remarks were also disappointing in their failure to position the Black Latino exclusion on a systemic continuum with his own. A key installment of Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, focusing on Morenos’ long and admirable history of activism on behalf of various marginalized communities, suggests that such parallels are hardly lost on her.
What seems clear both in the Late Show incident and (more specifically) in this documentary is, for better or worse, the apparent naivety of Morenos, his embodiment of what looks and looks a lot like franchise. Even in a film that doesn’t shy away from presenting its subject matter in a flattering, soothing light, this 89-year-old stage and screen legend has something refreshing about exactly what she thinks.
She knew she wanted to play during her early childhood in Humacao, Puerto Rico, a desire that paid off after little Rosita, as she was known, moved with her mother to New York City in 1936. The stroke of luck that got her a seven -year contract with MGM, she looked like a Spanish Elizabeth Taylor, in Louis B. Mayers, the words of approval plunged her into an industry where racism and sexism were also found to be endemic. Moreno recounts being proposed to a party by Harry Cohn, among others, and being raped by his agent who, to his shame and horror, continued to work as his agent. She also speaks with particular intensity about the difficulties she has encountered in her relationships, including a tumultuous affair with Marlon Brando that left her depressed and suicidal. Her 45-year marriage to Leonard Gordon, who died in 2010, was much more stable but also stifling in the long run.
One of the delicacies of Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, a subtitle whose explanation perfectly captures its dizzying and unpretentious ease in the spotlight, is the sight of Moreno alive and working for the most part on his own terms. . Interstitial glimpses of her Bay Area home, whether hanging out with her daughter and grandchildren or surrounded by other loved ones on her 87th birthday, are mostly comparable to the celebrity journey, and no less pleasant for him. The huge gallery of friends, colleagues, admirers and academics called upon to brag about his legacy includes Morgan Freeman, a former collaborator of the Morenos Electric Company, and Latino artists like Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan, Hctor Elizondo and Justina Machado, her co-star in One Day at a Temps.
This sitcom, whose struggles for survival could provide their own documentary on Latino portrayal issues in Hollywood, is seen as a late example of Morenos’ remarkable longevity in an industry that has consistently underestimated her. Even winning an Oscar didn’t open many doors, and her film career stalled for years afterward, forcing her to find and forge new opportunities. She won a Tony for The Ritz, a Grammy Children’s Album for The Electric Company, and Emmys for The Muppet Show and The Rockford Files. A long-standing role in the HBO Oz series has won her new accolades and new audiences. And shell will be back on the big screen later this year in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which, good, bad, or intermediate, is likely to be a bittersweet marker: a reminder of the extraordinary career gap. that she had and the one she was refused.
Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go
Rated: PG-13, for mature thematic content, strong language including sexual reference and suggestive material
Duration of operation: 1 hour 30 minutes
Playing: Starts June 18 in general version
