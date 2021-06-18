Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: Juice Box

Mythic Quest Juice box Season 2

Episode 8 Editors Note



5 stars



***** Photo: Patrick McElhenney

It’s a trash can, Rachel tells Dana, describing the book she received from Peter’s last episode. But I cried at the end because I liked the main character. I hated him at first, but then gradually I started to learn more about him and where he came from. In the end, I realized that I had changed my mind about her. It made her realize that she wanted to produce that feeling in people that she wanted to be a writer. At the end of the episode, she even mentioned a good writing program in Berkeley, where she and Dana could be together.

It’s an important moment for Rachel, someone who has struggled throughout this season to figure out what exactly she wants in her career. But the way she describes Peter’s loathsome yet likable protagonist could easily apply to Mythic Quests clean.

In season two of Mythic Quest, we saw Ian in a weak position. For one of the first times in his life, he couldn’t control everything; Handing over some of your power to someone else sounds easy enough in theory, maybe even a relief, but in practice it’s hard not to feel a demotion for you. For years you were the one who made all the calls, produced your vision, and now you share the leadership with a younger, smarter lion. For Ian, Poppys tackling the new set is a serious threat to his vision, his masculinity, his overall self-esteem. For him, the stakes have rarely been higher.

The pressure, clearly, hit him. He’s spent long nights working hard at Zeus, skipping meals, and having no one to talk to because the one person he most wants to confide in is the one person he can’t. But at first, at the start of Juice Box, it all seems worth it: Montreal executives are loving its presentation of its flashy and epic new expansion. And there’s more good news: Poppys ‘vision for Hera turned out to be utterly impossible, despite Poppys’ pitch inspiring Don Draper-y. It’s a big idea to allow gamers to permanently alter the gaming environment, but with the technology we have now, it’s more likely to cause a global catastrophic tech event.

So everything seems to be happening Ian. Then the other shoe falls off: he’s having a heart attack.

Except it’s not really a heart attack, of course. After Poppy rushes to her hospital bed, she learns the truth: All that happened to Ian was that he passed out. His blood pressure dropped because he was dehydrated and hadn’t eaten for a day or two. All he prescribed was a box of juice and the hair pills he requested.

On the one hand, this is great news: Ian’s heart is working fine. Poppy didn’t need to worry as much as she did. It’s also a grim revelation, as it shows just how serious this rivalry has become for Ian: while his life wasn’t in grave danger, his monomaniacic focus on beating Poppy led him to the hospital. It clearly affects him on a mental level.

In one of the most moving sequences of the series, perhaps the most of Poppy captures the extent of Ian’s insecurity. It starts before she even knows the truth about her heart attack, when he apologizes for being mean and desperately asks her not to leave. Then he asks her to rub his head and talk to him until he falls asleep, prompting him to see him as a little boy. Finally, as Ian asks him his opinion on Zeus even though everyone liked him, the two both know his derivative nonsense, one final bitter argument ensues, and all their resentments are rehashed. Ian may have exhausted his lazy extension, but Poppy sold himself to the battle royale. And Poppy still won’t be open and honest about her own fear. It culminates with Ian telling him to leave, lying down and crying alone in his bed until he is unexpectedly joined by Poppy, rubbing his head and singing to him.

It’s an extremely moving moment, especially the initial shock of seeing Poppys’ hand go into the frame after seeing it leave. And there are so many other beautiful details in this final scene. I love that Poppys biggest act of kindness right now is following up on her honest confession that she was terrified of singing in public, of revealing her soul to him. I love Ian’s brief comic relief asking Poppy to sing a different song, one in English. I love that the episode ends with Poppy singing Rainbow Connection from The Muppets movie, in duet with Jim Henson.

But I think my favorite detail, the one I focus on every time I watch again, are the first words they say to each other after Poppy’s return. It’s okay, she assures him. I’m sorry, Ian said, muffled. It’s okay, Poppy said, shaking her head. I’m sorry, Ian repeats, almost pleading. It’s okay, Poppy said in close-up, her eyes expressing genuine forgiveness. It’s okay, she said again.

Ultimately, Ian and Poppy both know they need each other in their lives. When Ian apologizes, it is with deep and heavy regret, and almost panic that he might lose his best friend for good. When Poppy says it’s okay, she doesn’t need him to keep expressing what she knows he is feeling, as she knows him almost as well as he does.

Some of the character journeys in season two felt a bit rushed. But in this scene, the fines feel won on both sides. And more broadly, in Juice Box, Mythic Quest illustrates the work done in its second season to deepen its two central characters and their dynamics. We kicked off this year with a special screening of Ian and Poppy together at their best, and the season’s first episodes continued that trend. But now, seeing each of them at their most selfish and controlling, at their most scared and vulnerable and naked, we know these two very well. And we know there is only to forgive.

Now that much of the season’s central plot seems to be over, I’m curious what the finale will entail. More Zack? More extension stuff? Any new stuff setting up a potential season three?

David’s ex-wife returns to his condo, so he has a new apartment closer to his girlfriend in Yorba Linda. When he asks Brad to help him move, he is quickly rejected; Brad can’t let people think he’s a nice guy, because people are going to use him. Dude, I’m a nice guy, David said. Nobody takes advantage of me! Your ex-wife literally forced you out of your house for the second time, Brad rightly points out.

Jo reveals to Brad that at her brother Zacks’ suggestion, she bought a bunch of shares in the company, knowing their move to mobile will pay off. Brad points out that this is some insider training that Zack probably wanted Jo to get arrested for stocking the stock so he could buy the stock cheaply.

CW returns to a cartoonish but fun side character this week. But that doesn’t bother me much, since we’ve just received two full episodes focused solely on him.

This show does a good job with tiny character details and callbacks, like when David, inspired by Jos’ idea for him and Brad to move in together, lets out a wolf howl. Stop yelling, Brad said.

Dana’s coding scene at Rachel’s apartment (or is it Danas?) Made me realize that 40s really is the most house we’ve ever seen.

Dana thinks Rachel is David when she walks in and wakes her up at work. Your voice sounded so much like David’s. Why does everyone always say that? Rachel said, her voice very Davidic, before clearing her throat.

Back in Please Sign Here, Ian first said that his biggest fear was dying of a heart attack in my prime. Now in the hospital, he changes his tone, deciding that it would actually be heroic if his heart exploded because of the passion he had for his game.