Philadelphia Orchestra to merge with Kimmel Center to ease financial woes





The Kimmel Center and the Philadelphia Orchestra are joining forces under a new parent company in a bid to bounce back from the financial hardships they endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new company, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., will strengthen business operations and allow more flexible hours and collaborative partnerships across the city’s performing arts community, according to a joint statement released Thursday. Matas Tarnopolsky, who leads the orchestra, will be the new company as president and CEO. “We recognize that deepening our partnership will accelerate change and progress towards a more vibrant, equitable and engaged arts environment in Philadelphia,” said Tarnopolsky. “This new organization will write a powerful next chapter on quality, access and diversity within our historic cultural landscape.” The orchestra canceled more than 200 performances during the pandemic, losing an estimated $ 26 million in ticket sales and entertainment costs, the New York Times reported. Its musicians suffered a temporary pay cut of 25%. The Kimmel Center has lost over 1,100 paid events totaling over $ 42 million. While many of his employees were put on leave, he led an emergency campaign to raise $ 10 million. Under the new structure, the orchestra will have the opportunity to host classical music festivals and collaborate with Broadway and jazz artists. The Kimmel Center will benefit from the orchestra’s endowment of $ 266 million. Cultural institutions are awaiting regulatory approvals to finalize the merger. The institutions and their board of directors will remain subsidiaries of the new parent organization. “This visionary model creates a centralized arts hub with a vibrant campus and active venues,” said Kimmel Center CEOAnne Ewers, who initiated the merger discussions. Ewers, who is nearing his 70th birthday and plans to retire at the end of his contract, will remain CEO of the Kimmel Center during the transition. During her tenure at the Kimmel Center, she paid off her debt, increased her endowment and oversaw a renovation plan. Tarnopolsky, who joined the orchestra in 2018, helped secure the organization’s largest donation a A donation of $ 55 million in 2019 and negotiated contracts with its musicians. Before the pandemic, the institution said it was on a secure financial footing, having overcome bankruptcy in 2011. Earlier this year,Musical director Yannick Nzet-Sguinpleaded with the Biden administrationto provide a lifeline for the arts community, claiming the pandemic had been “catastrophic.” “We have suffered loss of income, jobs and livelihoods,” he said in January. “We have lost so many colleagues who make up the diverse fabric of the American artistic voice. We have lost the driving force behind our lives: making music, acting, creating art for a live audience.”

