Liza Koshy’s sexuality celebrated by fans as she posts photos with mysterious woman

Liza Koshy sent fans into a meltdown after sharing a series of photographs with a mysterious woman. The YouTube star-turned-actress posted a slideshow of images alongside celebrity trainer Jenna Willis. The footage reel included several of the duo’s hugs as well as a video of the couple covering The Outfield’s 1986 hit “Your Love” in a round of karaoke. “Happy late birthday baby, can’t wait to see you down the aisle someday… just have no idea what role you’ll play,” she captioned the post. The images sparked a wave of support from fans, who speculated that the woman in the photo could be the star’s girlfriend. Twitter user @KingisRiRiswife wrote: “If Liza Koshy is gay then … hey. She’s gotten better and that’s what’s happening chilling us.” @ Ccubby17 added: “I’m so happy for Liza Koshy, she deserves the world.” @lizakoshy is currently in fashion So my question is … is this his girlfriend? Did I miss something ?! Holy shit if this is .. I’m gonna be so horny, ”@BvbygirlxLenai posted. @hasbro_ouija posted: “LIZA KOSHY HAS A GF ?? nature heals.” “Liza Koshy … if that’s true … (because I know you like to play) … Good for you!” @Iam_Rellz said. User @Shanaliag responded to the news that Koshy was trending on Twitter with a GIF that read: “YAS QUEEN!” @somniumcdivs greeted: “WAIT WAIT LIZA KOSHY FOR A GIRLFRIEND? GOOD FOR HER OHM Y GOD ?? 1?!?! 1” However, other fans were quick to add that people shouldn’t jump to conclusions as the couple might just be friends. “Everyone says Liza koshy has a girlfriend, but I think we shouldn’t jump to conclusions either and Geri our hopes,” @ g0ldenxm00n posted. @johnnysoppar said: “Wait because I saw Liza Koshy’s insta post too. At first I thought maybe she was going to come out, but then decided not to step forward and it’s probably just her best friend and it’s a pet name. Now Twitter makes me think I got it right the first time. “ Koshy, who once made headlines when she broke up with fellow YouTuber David Dobrik, did not respond to speculation. News week contacted representatives of Koshy for comment. Koshy started her career on Vine in 2013 and became known for her contagious comedy. She then saw massive success when she started posting weekly on YouTube in 2015. The channel now has 17.7 million subscribers. Since becoming famous on YouTube, Koshy has continued to star in her own comedy show, Liza on demand, and make appearances in movies Work it and Boo! A Halloween Madea.

