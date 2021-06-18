Charlotte’s immersive Van Gogh exhibit is one of the most unique art exhibits you’ll experience

The Van Gogh Immersive Art Experience in Charlotte, North Carolina opened this week. We sent Kidding Arounds Melanie to Charlottes Camp North End to check out this immersive art experience which runs through September 23, 2021! Learn everything you need to know before buy tickets for the Van Gogh immersive exhibition or prepare for the show if you have already purchased them.

It is an amazing experience for art lovers and children who are discovering art for the first time. Read on to make sure you get the most out of the Charlotte, NC experience and trip.

The Van Gogh Immersive Art Experience in Charlotte, North Carolina

There are several Van Gogh-themed immersive art experiences, this one created by master and pioneer of digital art, Massimiliano Siccardi, and perfectly paired with a soundtrack composed by Luca Longobardi. Creators of the hit show in Paris, the original Immersive Van Gogh exhibition immerses the public in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections that illuminate and animate the spirit of Vincent Van Gogh.

In the first season of Netflix Emily in Paris “- Lily collins the character “Emily” and her friends visit an immersive Van Gogh exhibition. This made the Immersive Van Gogh Art Tours all the more popular!

The exhibition features Van Gogh’s most famous masterpieces like Starry Night, Sunflower, The Potato Eaters, Almond Blossoms, The Bedroom, and many more. But don’t worry if you don’t know a Monet from a Van Gogh. This exhibition is amazing, whatever your knowledge of the great masters of the art world.

Discover Van Gogh in a new way

Staggering.

This is the first thing I thought of as I entered the gallery.

It’s almost overwhelming when you walk in, and the visuals and music overwhelm you. Images are projected onto the gallery’s walls, floor and support beams are reflected, so imagery is everywhere. After you’ve assimilated everything for a second, you’ll want to find a circle on the floor and move around there for the rest of the show. Some circles have benches; if they don’t, you can stand or sit on the floor on a piece of butcher’s paper provided. The show runs through a full set in 35 minutes, with credits at the end to indicate the completion of a show. Take note of what the art shows when you enter the gallery, so you know when you’ve seen it all if you want to leave after a full cycle. I suggest going to different parts of the gallery to see the exhibition. The art is different from the different places in the gallery because the projection covers such a large area.

As you enter (or exit) the gallery, there are plenty of photo opportunities to mark the occasion. This includes a Ford Model-T that you can sit in to take photos. You are probably wondering why a Ford Model-T? In 1924, the warehouse that now hosts this immersive art experience and its guests was built as a Ford Model-T and Model-A factory. In the nearly 100 years since its construction, the building has seen missile production and the production of other war supplies. The “camp” part of Camp North End meant “Charlotte Area Missile Production”. Ford Motors’ story of the venue has been linked to the photo opportunities available to guests in many locations. See how many you can spot!

Speaking of spotting things – when you first enter the venue, be sure to pick up a “Gogh & Know” I Spy For Adults flyer at the customer service counter. This contains facts about the pieces of Van Gogh’s work included in the show.

If you need refreshments while you are in the exhibit, there is a cafe that offers beer, wine, alcoholic drinks and soda and offers from some of the vendors (listed below) at Camp Northend. There is also a large gift shop with any Van Gogh art themed item you can think of. It’s a great place to start that holiday shopping!

Enjoy the immersive Van Gogh exhibition with sensory sensibilities

If you have a loved one with sensory processing issues like me, this show can be difficult to manage. I must say, however, that I have never seen an exhibition go as far as this to welcome people like my son who suffers from autism and a sensory processing problem.

For regular shows, everyone is offered disposable earplugs as their ticket is scanned. My two children ended up using them.

For two specials “Relaxed performances” On July 13 and August 3 at 10 a.m. Blumenthal Performing Arts, the hosts of this event will offer guests the following special accommodations

The accompanying music during the show should be at a lower volume

Escape spaces outside the gallery, without light or sound

Areas equipped with sensory bins, tactile objects and books to calm down

Professional teaching staff available to help stray, calm or defensive friends

An opportunity to free travel to enjoy art. Guests will be free to talk, lie down, touch the walls, and enjoy the art exhibit as they see fit.

These relaxed experiences last 60 minutes (down from 35) and typically run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on selected days (July 13 and August 3)

I have a feeling that tickets for these two shows will be in high demand. If you think this show is a perfect fit for your family’s needs, I buy tickets as soon as possible. If the Relaxed Performace shows are sold out, I would call and speak to the venue. If enough people show interest, they can expand the slots for these performances.

Le Camp North End Location and parking

Parking and its availability have already been the number one question for readers when we posted articles about the exhibition on social media. You’ll be happy to know that Camp North End and Exhibit parking is FREE and plentiful. Parking shouldn’t be a problem.

Visitors to Camp North End will be able to view works by a * local artist Frankie Zombie While North End Camp as well as the opportunity to eat at a great selection of local restaurants.

* Plant Joy – herbal menu items

* Blue Barn – kids’ menu items and burger style sandwiches

* Babe & Butcher – a brand new DIY deli board supply store

* Wentworth & Fenn Bakery – baked goods and coffee

* Vendors are also available in the exhibition café

* Vendors are also available in the exhibition café La Caseta – the little brother of the owners of the Sabor Latin Street Grill

PopBar – Handcrafted Gelato Popsicles

Saru de Bow Ramen – Bowls of ramen noodles

Hex Coffee – Specialty Coffee

Leah & Louise – Refined southern cuisine

* Sadly, on opening day, the place where the “Charlotte” mural which includes the work of Frankie Zombie was obscured by construction barriers. It is adjacent to the “Beach North Beach” area and is worth checking out to see if it is visible.

What to know before you go:

Van Gogh’s immersive artistic experience

Tickets:

Buy online in advance until September 23, 2021

Children 5 and under – FREE

Children 6 to 15 years old – $ 29.99

Adults (16+) – $ 49.99 – $ 99.99 The price varies according to the additional options

Health and Safety Precautions:

Face cover required for all staff and guests unless fully immunized

Social distancing circles are projected throughout the exhibition gallery space to help guests distance themselves from each other.

directions:

Camp North End is located just minutes from I-85 north of downtown Charlotte.

The location address is – 300 Camp Road, Charlotte NC

