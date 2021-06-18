Kylie Jenner Admits Insecure About “Small Lips” When Dating Led to Lip Kit Empire: “Felt Impossible to Kiss”

Kylie jenner says it was a little review of her lips early in her love life that spawned the start of her lip kit empire.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up about the “insecurity” she had about her lips when she was young during the opening act of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion which aired Thursday night.

The 23-year-old confirmed to host Andy Cohen that her lack of confidence in dating, especially when kissing boys for the first time, had spurred her “obsession” with makeup.

“I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips. I had really small lips and never thought about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, Oh my god you’re such a good kiss but you got lips so small or something, “Jenner revealed, which surprised her mom, Kris Jenner, and older sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe. Kardashian.

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT LOOK BACK TOGETHER OVERNIGHT IN NYC

“From that point on, I felt like it was impossible to kiss,” Jenner admitted. “I was insecure because this guy said something to me once. I had an obsession with makeup because I was putting my lips to my lips and that would give me confidence.”

Jenner did not detail her decision to get lip fillers at the meeting, but has previously admitted to receiving “temporary” lip injections to plump her pout.

She is now known as the youngest self-made billionaire, a title she received from Forbes two years in a row. Jenner was just 22 when Kylie Cosmetics was valued at $ 1.2 billion. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty company Coty Inc. for $ 600 million.

When asked what she thought of the title, Jenner humbly replied that it wasn’t something she paid much attention to.

“I don’t wake up in the morning and look at myself in the mirror, like, hello, self-made billionaire. But I mean, yeah, that’s amazing,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jenner, who is the mother of daughter Stormi, 3, also answered a fan’s question about why Travis Scott rarely appears on E! reality series.

“I don’t know. I guess sometimes he didn’t want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show,” she said.

On Monday, Jenner and the rapper fueled speculation they rekindled their old relationship as the duo and their daughter attended the annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City, where Scott received an award.

A source told People that Stormi’s parents “were holding hands and appeared to be fully recovered.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott even showed Jenner some love when he stepped onto the catwalk to accept his Parsons Table Award, saying, “Woman, I love you so much,” according to the insider.

But marriage isn’t exactly on Jenner’s mind right now, she revealed to Cohen during Thursday’s reunion.