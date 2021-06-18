Rose Byrne Plays Tormented TV Mom in ‘Physical’

Television screenwriter Annie Weisman was captivated by Don Draper and Walter White, the two very complicated fathers at the heart of “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” when these revolutionary characters were introduced almost 15 years ago. . Still, she longed for more female-centric storytelling on both shows.

“I love ‘Mad Men’ and I love ‘Breaking Bad’, but I wanted to learn more about their women,” says Weisman, creator and showrunner of Apple TV Plus’ Physical, starring Rose Byrne in the role of a tormented young mother living in San Diego circa 1981.

Byrne’s Sheila Rubin, a disillusioned progressive afflicted with intense self-loathing and a lingering eating disorder, is tied with Draper and White for sheer complexity. And she’s easily the most divisive new wave of moms that gets a piece of TV stardom these days on shows ranging from “Mrs. America ”to“ Girls5Eva ”to“ Hacks. ”They present a picture of motherhood with more flaws than June Cleaver could have imagined.

All supported by streamers, the shows tackle thorny feelings about parenthood, gender roles and ambition in storylines that range from comedy to drama.

“I feel like there is an opportunity to tell different kinds of stories,” says Weisman, whose past credits include writer-producer work on shows such as “Desperate Housewives,” “Subburgatory “and” The Path “. “Women occupy more decision-making roles in studios, networks and streaming entities than they were 10 years ago and 20 years ago when I was just starting out.”

While once a show might have focused on Sheila’s husband Danny (Rory Scovel), a professor turned local candidate, it can now spotlight his seemingly serene but restless wife inside.

“In the first wave of really great TV stories that came out, you see a lot of these really divided and complex men written by these complex male writers,” Weisman points out. “We want to tell stories from different points of view. “

A variation of Cate Blanchett’s Phyllis Schlafly in FX’s period limited series “Mrs. America, ”Sheila apparently has an enlightened husband who is a former radical Berkeley comrade, but she is still expected to take on the responsibilities of childcare for their young daughter even as she explores a career in America. aerobics instructor at the dawn of the age of fitness videos.

Why? Because it’s the mom.

Byrne’s striped leotard in the promo images and the title of the series conjures up a very special time in America for those who lived it: when Jane Fonda’s aerobic workout was all the rage and the lascivious “Physical” Olivia Newton-John’s was a # 1 hit. But it quickly becomes apparent that the series is less optimistic than these signifiers might indicate: Over the course of 10 episodes, available to stream on June 18, we learn more about the secrets of Sheila’s past and the ignorance of her. husband of some of his private struggles.

Weisman, who has battled his own eating disorder, didn’t want to air Sheila’s dark side or her punishing internal voice, which we hear throughout the season. For her, this is the key to conveying the character’s mental health issues.

“I admit it can be painful to hear,” she says. “But it’s true to my experience of living with this kind of disease.”

Driven by the support of women throughout the development process, she believes “Physical” will find an audience, but acknowledges the storyline won’t resonate with everyone. “I think when you don’t stand aside from things, you’re going to experience some setback,” she says. “I agree with that.”

She adds, “What’s really cool about streaming is just that it can kind of live there and find its audience to grow, and it’s not a sink or swim everyone or nobody. like, so I’m really, really grateful for that.

Tina Fey, as the executive producer of Peacock’s “Girls5Eva”, also sees a streaming service as the perfect home for her comedy about a ’90s girl group coming together.

“I really think streaming has turned out to be better for comedy,” Fey said during a conversation in Tribeca with “Girls5Eva” creator Meredith Scardino and other executive producers earlier this month. “Not that we go there so hard, but because people choose to come to your place, you don’t need to make plain rice. You can make something that might not be for everyone, but it’s delicious.

In the series, Grammy winner Sara Bareilles plays Dawn Solano, the mother of a young child who misses the spotlight and begins to show off her once thwarted songwriting skills. Although the series is much more optimistic than “Physical”, it too suffers from doubts.

“Other than being a mom, I haven’t tried anything in so long that I don’t even know how to do it,” her character said in episode four.

Dawn also grapples with the ambivalence of having another child with her husband, and her group mates grapple with age-related sexism over the course of the season. Schlafly, the real-life conservative activist who came to power in the 1970s, has faced even more overt sexism than Dawn or Sheila; FX on Hulu’s limited series “Mrs. America” explores the apparent contradiction of a woman who embraced traditional gender roles while spending time away from her family in search of political clout.

Meanwhile, a vital subplot of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” revolves around Rosie Perez’s Megan Briscoe, a frustrated middle-aged mother who inadvertently finds herself embroiled in high-stakes corporate espionage. Like Rashida Jones’ character in “On the Rocks” in 2020, she admits to feeling invisible as a mother.

And on “Hacks,” also streaming on HBO Max, Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance recalls the sexism she encountered as a young mother on the comedy circuit. She and her now adult daughter (Kaitlin Olson) have a strained relationship; Deborah feels closer to her young employee Ava (Hannah Einbinder) than to her own daughter at the end of the first season.

There are other examples: Kate Winslet’s troubled Philadelphia-area cop in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” certainly had her flaws as a mother and law enforcement officer, too. And there’s a direct line from Kerry Bishe’s Donna from AMC’s 1980s computer drama “Halt and Catch Fire” to Sheila in “Physical.”

So far, storylines involving complicated moms have proven viable in today’s crowded TV ecosystem: “Hacks,” “Girls5Eva” and “The Flight Attendant” have all been renewed for a second season. Weisman hopes to follow this path with “Physical”.

By the end of the first season (no big spoilers here), Sheila seems to be becoming more at peace with her body and her motivation.

“We certainly see and have thoughts and ideas for where she’s going from here,” Weisman said. “The 80s are still ahead of her. And, we know what happened, but they don’t. So there’s a lot more growth ahead for her, but also hurdles and setbacks. “

(In the photo: “Physical” of Apple TV Plus)